The ‘Ndrangheta in Milan: 10 police arrests

The State Police of Milan, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Lombard capital, is executing a precautionary custody order against various people held responsible, for various reasons, for the crimes of mafia-type criminal association, trafficking of drugs, attempted extortion, attempted murder, receiving stolen goods, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated theft, detention for the purpose of drug dealing, fictitious registration and electoral coercion, usury, all aggravated by the protest of the mafia.

Pioltello, the undisputed fiefdom of the Maiolo/Manno families

The complex investigative activity carried out by the policemen of the Milanese Flying Squad shed light on the dynamics of the ‘Ndrangheta club in Pioltello (MI), the undisputed fiefdom of the Maiolo/Manno families and on the criminal activities of another subject attributable to the Cosa Nostra family of the Pietraperzias ( EN) connected to the Rinzivillos.

