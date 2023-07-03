The Federal National Council is discussing four draft federal laws, including a draft law on procurement in the federal government. Six parliamentary questions to the Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its 14th session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss four draft federal laws; Regarding approving the federation’s consolidated final account for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022.

And on procurement in the federal government, and on organizing partnership between the federal public and private sector, and on mental health.

He will address six questions to government representatives, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Chairman of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, and a number of leaders of the two ministries and government representatives.

The session witnesses six parliamentary questions being asked by members of the Council to the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the first from member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi, about “recurring incidents of hacking bank accounts and withdrawals from them,” and the second from member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi, about “the rights of the disabled,” and the third from Member Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, on “Housing Loans,” and the fourth, from member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, on “raising the base interest rate (EIBOR) and its impact on the economy and the citizen.” The fifth question, from member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar, on “deducting the pension salary,” and finally Member Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi asks a question about “high fees for postponing mortgage installments.”

In the item of bills referred by committees, members of the Council are discussing a draft federal law on regulating partnership between the federal public and private sectors, to complete the current legislative deficiency in the guiding guide to the provisions and procedures of partnership contracts between federal entities and the private sector in force in the federal government, and in an effort to encourage the private sector to Increase his participation in development and strategic projects.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the draft law, the partnership between government agencies and the private sector is one of the methods and systems adopted by most governments in the world to achieve better value in terms of public spending, as a means that would reduce the financial and administrative costs for the government, and encourage the private sector to invest and participate in Governmental projects and provide the best competencies and expertise in their implementation, in order to enable members of society to obtain the best services at the lowest costs.

The draft law also aims to encourage the private sector to participate in development and strategic projects, increase investment in projects of economic, social and service value, enable the government to implement its strategic projects efficiently and effectively, and benefit from the financial, administrative, organizational, technical and technological energies and expertise available in the private sector, enabling individuals The community is able to obtain the best services in a way that achieves the best value for money.

Through approving the draft law, the government seeks to implement projects that provide added value to public money, reduce the burden of financial and operational risks on the government that may result from the implementation of projects, and shift the management of some infrastructure projects and public services, from implementation, operation and direct management to other forms of Implementation according to approved policies and controls to achieve quality, stimulate the competitiveness of projects in the local, regional and global markets, increase productivity and improve the quality of public services.

Council members will also discuss a draft federal law on mental health, as well as a draft federal law on procurement in the federal government, which, according to its explanatory memorandum, aims to define the principles, controls and standards of procurement processes in the government, and to strengthen and direct them in federal entities in line with the digital agenda of the government. Activating the procurement system and implementing world-leading best policies and practices at all stages of the procurement process.

Recommendations

The session of the Federal National Council, which is scheduled for the day after tomorrow, will witness the briefing of the members of the Council with note of two letters issued by the government, the first regarding recommendations approved by the Council on the topic “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State,” and the second regarding recommendations on the topic “The government’s policy regarding the organization of education.” Special High.