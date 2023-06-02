Next Wednesday, the Federal National Council will hold its twelfth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, in the Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the government’s policy regarding the organization of private higher education.

Members of the Council direct 4 parliamentary questions to government representatives, as Member Somaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi directs a question to the Minister of Education, Dr. Admission of students with diabetes in schools.

Member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi also directs a question to the Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, about “technical educational mentors”, while member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi directs a question to the Minister of State for Early Education and President of the Federal Agency for Education Early, Sarah Awad Musallam on “Providing appropriate nurseries for children of working mothers, especially in remote areas.”