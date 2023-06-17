Genoa – The NBA basketball star Paolo Bancaro for now he will not come to Genoa. But the appointment with his origins, in the municipality of Valbrevenna where his great-grandparents lived, has only been postponed. The contact between the Orlando Magic rookie hey Genoese cousins there was, Banchero said that at the moment he is unable to return to Genoa for the reunion with relatives but he might do it next month. Now the rising star dethe american basketball that Italbasket dreams of wearing blue is too busy on his commercial tour in Milan. That’s right, commercial.

After enjoying a little relaxation in “his” Liguria, aboard a yacht in front of Santa Margherita and Portofino, and then in one of the hotels in the area, Paolo Banchero continued his Italian holiday by moving to Milan where he has been busy for days with meetings, photo shoots for advertising purposes and hosting.

The first contact was at the headquarters of Luxotticathe Italian eyewear giant that also controls the brand Oakley, of which Paolo Banchero is one of the testimonials. Then the visit to Milan houseto receive the number 5 red and black shirt, like his number on the pitch, of which he is a fan. Then again the stop at Jordan World of Flight, the first Jordan brand store in the world and the only one in Europe, located in Via Torino, a stone’s throw from the Duomo. And this is also a brand that the Italian-American star has a partnership with. Nice, in the middle, the meeting that Banchero had with some young fans from the shop Foot Locker inviting them to “always believe in their dreams, I am proof that dreams, if you believe in them, can come true”. In the meantime he has also been to the fashion shows of the brands Dolce and Gabbana and Maison Valentinowelcomed as a true rock star given that his popularity among young people is very high (he is very popular on social networks).

Banchero during the meeting with the young fans

However, if someone dreamed of a yellow solution on the choice of the national team, for now they are left with a handful of flies. From the point of Decisionwith a capital D given its importance – Banchero has two passports, Italian and American, and must decide which national team to play for – this Italian tour has not yet given any answers or even encouraging indications.



Paolo Banchero autographs shoes for the fans

Indeed, the brands visited by Banchero in Milan they are not connected with the Italian Federbasket but on the contrary personal sponsors of Banchero or of US Olympic teams, such as Oakley. And considering that the Italian basketball federation had even thought of a “commercial plan” precisely to convince the Magic star to wear the blue shirt, the impression is that as the hours go by the orientation leans more and more in favor of the United States despite the court of coach Pozzecco. Never say never though.