This Saturday, the NBA sanctioned Jusuf Nurkic, of the Phoenix Suns, and Naji Marshall, of the Dallas Mavericks, with a four-game suspension for their fight on Friday in the duel between the two franchises.

Both Nurkic and Marshall will not receive their salaries during the period of their suspension. Additionally, the NBA sanctioned PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks for participating in the altercation.

The decision was made by NBA director of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, due to an incident that occurred in the third period of the game between the Mavericks and Suns last Friday.

With 9:02 on the clock and the Mavs controlling the score, Nurkic and Marshall faced each other after an offensive foul by the Suns player.

Nurkic hit Marshall in the head, who responded with a punch to his rival’s face. In the midst of the chaos, PJ Washington shoved Nurkic to the ground. All three players were ejected from the game with technical fouls. The NBA also reported that Marshall also attempted to aggressively confront Nurkic in the locker room tunnel.