The first sport that Victor Webanyama has practiced upon arriving in New York has been baseball. His honor roll at the Yankees game on Tuesday proves two things: the great expectation with which he has been received and that he had better continue to dedicate himself to basketball. The Frenchman will become number one this Thursday in the draft 2023 and will play next season for the San Antonio Spurs. Nobody doubts it. At 19, he is by far the best player in his promotion and aspires to mark an entire generation as LeBron James, 38, has done in the last two decades, who was as indisputable number one in 2003 as he is now. Wembanyama.

Wembanyama arrived in New York on Tuesday, where the draft, the selection of the players of the new generation that join the league. Other years, in the previous days, bets are exchanged on who will be the first selected. This time the excitement was in the draw held last month in which the Spurs took the first choice.

The center will also become the tallest player in the American professional basketball league (along with the Serbian Boban Marjanovic, in principle). For him draft of this Thursday appears on the list with a height of 7 feet and 4 inches (about 2.24 meters), but the measurement is not official because he did not attend the NBA Draft Combine tests in May, where the exact measurement of The candidates. The San Antonio Spurs will have until September to record his height.

The French player was surprised on Monday night as he left the Newark airport to be assaulted by fans in search of his autograph or photograph, many of them prepared with basketballs to sign. “I don’t know how they found out what flight I was on, but it’s fun, it’s different, to see that you have such an impact on people,” he commented when asked if he was expecting it.

With his height, Wembanyama does not go unnoticed. However, he wanted to know the New York subway and got on the Columbus Circus station to take the subway in the direction of Yankee Stadium. Relatives, companions and some journalists were with him, in addition to the surprised subway users with whom he met. After signing more autographs, this time on baseballs, he headed to the kickoff for the Yankees game against the Seattle Mariners. He wore a white T-shirt underneath an open striped baseball shirt with Joe DiMaggio’s number 5 on the back. He threw a low ball, wide and without power.

This Wednesday, Wembanyama had a weight session and then a short press conference prior to the event this Thursday. The French player seemed relaxed, confident and happy to be the first, even if he is not yet officially. “Since I met the draft, exactly how it worked, I wanted to be the first. I think I started to realize that I could be a professional basketball player at the age of 12. Something is going to happen tomorrow, something I’ve been thinking about for years and years, I really can’t describe how I feel right now. I just know I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight for sure,” he stated.

Although the nerves of the day before make him lose sleep a bit, the player assures that he is not affected by the expectation that has been created around his arrival and his reception to hype and cymbal. “I don’t let all this get to my head because I have such high expectations of myself that I am immune to all of this. So I don’t really care,” he replied when asked about it.

Wembanyama already practically answers as a future Spurs player, although it will not be official until his name is announced this Thursday at the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets pavilion, where the ceremony is being held. draft. “For me, San Antonio is synonymous with victory. When, on the night of the lottery, the Spurs got number one, I just thought that I felt lucky that it went to a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and doing, creating good players. So I’m impatient, ”he said on Wednesday.

The Spurs were actually the worst team in the Western Conference last season along with the Houston Rockets, with only 22 wins and 60 losses. Keldon Johnson, 23, was their top scorer, followed by Devin Vassell, 22. He’s going to have a young and talented team, but it remains to be seen if he makes the leap hand in hand with the new signing. It will be hard to match the influence on the team of former Spurs number one Tim Duncan, who led the team to five NBA titles after being drafted in 1997. Fellow Frenchman Tony Parker won four of those rings, always with Gregg Popovich as coach. He has been on the bench since 1996.

The Charlotte Hornets, who have the second pick, are expected to decide between University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. The Portland Trail Blazers, third, could get the other one. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons round out the top five. Where there is more certainty is with the first.

Wembanyama fits perfectly into modern NBA basketball, in which high centers who fight under the rim are not enough, but rather that they are skilled at dribbling the ball and have an aim when shooting to the basket from long distance. The Frenchman has all these virtues and defends his way of playing, which is unusual for someone so tall. “You saw me play when I was 13 years old, and I’ve played the same (…) Honestly, I’m just trying to be myself,” he said on Wednesday. “Nobody is going to prevent me from dribbling the ball, from raising the ball and shooting three. No one is going to stop me from doing it. Although sometimes the coaches in my career tried to stop me (…) it was a daily struggle to stay true to myself and, yes, this is something that I will never lose, for sure ”, he added.

Victor Wembanyama, this Wednesday, at a press conference prior to the ‘draft’. TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP)

“I try to be the best,” he also said. “Being the best is not only on the court. There are whole dimensions to the job of a basketball player, an NBA player. I also want to be the best in front of the media, in the press conference, in all these things. I don’t like doing things by halves,” he added. This Wednesday he took the opportunity to visit a Harlem school to the delight of the children with whom he took pictures and played basketball for a few minutes.

They also asked him what advice he would give his past self. “I don’t remember seeing a Victor from the future come and tell me anything,” she replied with a smile. “So if I had a chance to talk to my younger self, I wouldn’t say anything because I wouldn’t want to disturb how it was. If I had to do it over again, I would do it exactly the same. So I wouldn’t say anything to my younger self.”

See also The Judiciary is studying whether to sanction the magistrate who compared the PCE with the Nazi Party This is how the NBA draft works He draft it is a system established to balance the competition in the long term. The weaker teams have priority. Previously, the clubs chose in reverse order of their position in the table: only the first pick among the bottom of each conference was drawn. The problem is that the teams let themselves win to sink in the classification and have preference, a maneuver known as tanking. In 1984 the system was reformed to reinforce the chance component, so that losing a position did not guarantee moving up one position in the election order, especially in the first elections of the draft. It has been tweaked numerous times. In 2017, the current lottery system was established, applied since 2019, which accentuates randomness. The 14 teams that have been left out of the playoffs. The new system evens out the odds so that the bottom three teams in the regular season standings each have a 14% chance of winning the top pick in the lottery. The fourth from the bottom has 12.5% ​​options; the fifth, 10.5%; the sixth, 9%; seventh, 7.5%… In the structure prior to 2019, the first seed had a 25% chance of winning the lottery; the second, 19.9% ​​and the third, 15.6%. The ballots of the rest are distributed according to the positions in the classification. Despite the changes, the temptation for some teams is still too strong and letting them win to have more chances continues to happen. The NBA imposed a fine of 750,000 dollars (about 675,000 euros) on the Dallas Mavericks for letting them win against the Chicago Bulls in the game on April 7. The US professional basketball championship noted that the fine for Luka Dončić’s team was “for conduct detrimental to the league.” Draft history is full of hits and misses. Michael Jordan (third in his class), Larry Bird (6th), Kobe Bryant (13th), Giannis Antetokounmpo (15th), Nikola Jokić (41st), Stephen Curry (7th) and Joel Embiid (3rd) were relegated by players who left much less footprint. Instead, others like LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal were number ones who marked their time.

