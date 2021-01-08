The NBA may have been the league that best handled the coronavirus outbreak that put so many tournaments in the sports world in check. Now he’s on high alert, though: Philadelphia 76ers shooter Seth Curry learned he had tested positive for Covid while on the bench, waiting to enter to play against the Brooklyn Nets.

With an ankle ailment, Stephen’s brother (a Golden State Warriors figure) wasn’t going to be from the game in New York City, but he accompanied the team and even sat on the bench.

Just reaching the end of the first quarter, the franchise knew the result of the test done to the player, which had been positive. Curry was seated, wearing his matching mask, between Joel Embiid, one of Philadelphia’s stars, and assistant coach Sam Cassell.

As soon as the result was known, Curry left his place and isolated himself, retiring alone and no longer sharing more space with his companions.

Curry had been playing a great season with an average of 17 points per game. AFP photo

The Sixers staff and coaching staff will remain in New York quarantined until they are all tested again and new infections are ruled out.

Embiid, who had a baby three months ago, has already warned – according to ESPN – that he will isolate himself from his family until he is certain that he is not infected.

Beyond that, the Nets must play tonight against Memphis and, at least until the early hours of Friday in Argentina, nothing indicated that that game was going to be postponed.

The concern quickly spread. The perimeter, obviously, was in full contact with his teammates, who in turn played against Brooklyn on Thursday night.

But at the same time, Curry himself – presumably already infected – played the night before against the Washington Wizards.

This, of course, suggests a possible chain of infections that could be extremely dangerous for the future of the league.

Kevin Durant of Brooklyn was not part of the game with Philadelphia as he went into contact tracing protocol. AFP photo

Without going any further, last season was immediately suspended in March when the first positive case (Rudy Gobert) was known, as a brief review revealed the enormous number of teams that had been intertwined by the calendar.

Logically, it is impossible to know when Curry was infected, but it is enough to review the calendar to see that in the last week, in addition to the Wizards, he faced Charlotte on two occasions (this past Monday and the previous Saturday).

The Hornets played Atlanta on Wednesday. Washington, meanwhile, must face Boston this Friday.

In short, a chain that can be dangerous and, if not handled with prudence, could put the league in check again.

For this season, although the stadiums remain closed to the public, each franchise once again played home in its own stadium.

It is worth remembering that for the definition of the last season (eight regular phase games and the playoffs) the NBA ordered that the entire competition be played at the Disney facilities, in Orlando (Florida) and in “bubble” mode, with all campuses and staffs staying in predetermined accommodations and unable to leave.

Philadelphia, this Saturday, had to face the Denver Nuggets of Facundo Campazzo. Now, that game seems to be the least of it. The key will be to avoid or control any possibility of a massive Covid outbreak in the NBA.