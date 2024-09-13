On an outdoor basketball court surrounded by sand dotted with seashells, a man coached teenage girls in May. The quick thud of their dribbles alternated in the hot air with a more metallic sound in the distance: men hammering nails into wood while a white goat bleated and watched.

Abibou Sall, the 34-year-old coach, is a fitness trainer for the Pikine Basket Club, which practices at the Jacques Chirac Centre. Some 600 children play basketball at this recreational centre in Pikine, a suburb bordering Dakar. The youngest players, aged 6 to 7, are introduced to the game with mini hoops. The oldest are 18 years old. Sall is also a die-hard fan of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

It’s an image that would delight the NBA — a lover of its league teaching basketball to young people on a continent where it sees enormous economic opportunity.

The NBA has been promoting basketball in Africa for more than 20 years, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the effort. The goal is to cultivate a huge potential fan base, as it has in China, while also tapping into a rich talent pool. Much of the league’s work is concentrated in Senegal, where it operates an academy for prep-age players, an NBA Africa office and the headquarters of the African Basketball League.

NBA Africa investors include former NBA players and former President Barack Obama. The African Basketball League had its first season in 2021.

Although NBA Africa is not yet profitable, the investment appears to be paying off. Soccer may still be king, but basketball is becoming increasingly popular. Across Africa, people play on local club teams and in after-school programs. The NBA has generated goodwill by building courts, libraries and housing; running basketball camps and other development programs; and supporting gender equality. But some question the league’s long-term commitment and whether the support needed for basketball to flourish can be sustained.

“As much as we are investing in Africa, the opportunity is so huge that I am concerned that we are underinvesting,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Today, about 10 percent of NBA players are African or have an African parent. The league is aware of the growing demographic figures, which say that by 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African.

The majority of investors in NBA Africa and the African Basketball League are African or have done business or humanitarian work in Africa.

Luol Deng, who played at Duke University in North Carolina and spent 15 seasons in the NBA, was among the former players who invested. Deng, 39, was born in what is now South Sudan and fled with his family to Egypt as a child. He is president of South Sudan’s basketball federation.

“I went from being a refugee in Egypt, never having seen a basketball game, to being in the NBA,” he said before an African Basketball League game in Senegal. “Imagine for these kids. This is in their backyard.”

Syra Sylla, a communications professional working to increase access to basketball in Senegal, especially for women and girls, recently organised a camp in Thiès, one of the country’s largest cities. She said there were 10 women from Senegal, 8 from Morocco and 2 from Mauritania at the camp. GIZ, a German government organisation, funded the camp.

Sylla, 40, was born and raised in France but visited Senegal regularly as a child and moved there five years ago. She said she likes that the NBA’s presence shines a spotlight on the places she visits and makes children feel valued. But she wishes the league would work more with grassroots groups that spread the game.

“When they leave, this is the organization that keeps the children,” Sylla said.

The NBA’s footprint still appears to be growing in Africa.

Sall had stayed up late to watch the playoffs — games typically start after 11 p.m. local time — even after LeBron James, his favorite player, was eliminated.

“I am passionate, I watch every game,” said Sall. “I never sleep,” he added jokingly.