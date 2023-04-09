Something is wrong in a competition when teams would rather lose than win. The end of the NBA regular season often offers that unfortunate spectacle of teams that would rather lose and lose positions in the standings than gain positions in the rankings. draft. Normally, they do it with some concealment, but the Dallas Mavericks telegraphed it in advance and made it clear in their penultimate game of the season, against the Chicago Bulls, in which a loss left them mathematically out of the title playoffs. They were noticed so much that the NBA has opened an investigation.

Luka Dončić played just over a quarter on the night the Dallas club paid tribute to his country, Slovenia. Almost the entire game he shared the bench with Kyrie Irving, the other great star of the team, while the Mavericks lost their season. Tim Hardaway, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood were also left out of the team. Despite this, those from Dallas managed to have an 11-point advantage in the last quarter of their game against the Bulls, who ended up losing 112-115, in a collapse that heightened suspicions.

His last options of entering the playoffs and fighting for the title were vanishing. In exchange, however, they improved their ballots in the lottery that establishes the order of the draft, the method by which NBA teams choose players from the new batch of young promises.

The NBA today launched an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and their conduct in last night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Mavericks, including the motivations behind those actions. Said this Saturday the spokesman for the league Mike Bass, in a statement collected by the AP agency.

Wembanyama’s claim

Every year, at the end of the season, the NBA teams choose the new players for the league with a system that gives priority to the lowest ranked. Dropping down the table to have more options to choose a future star is a classic of the NBA, which has tried unsuccessfully to reform the system to avoid that painful spectacle of teams that secretly celebrate their defeats. In the next draft, the big favorite is the mighty French center Victor Wembanyama, 2.20 meters tall and 19 years old, whom many see as capable of marking a generation.

Wembanyama’s claim seems to have heightened the interest of teams to improve their odds. In the case of the Mavericks, it is also added that due to an old agreement with the Knicks, they have transferred their first-round player from the draft this year, unless your team is one of the top 10 picks. By losing to Chicago, the chances of their selection being protected for that very reason skyrocket. In addition, in the position to which they have fallen they have a 4.5% chance of being the first to choose and, therefore, of opting for Wembanyama.

The risk of this happening was already seen coming. “I know a lot of our NBA teams are salivating at the thought that potentially through our lottery they could get Wembanyama,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted last October, after warning everyone should compete sportingly

The case of the Dallas Mavericks is not unique. Several teams at the bottom of the table are losing their best players and have entered into a somewhat suspicious losing dynamic. However, the case of the Mavericks is special for several reasons.

First, because they have thrown in the towel when they still had a chance to enter the qualifiers, although they did not depend on themselves. They needed to beat the Chicago Bulls this Friday, beat the San Antonio Spurs this Sunday and expect a loss for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Memphis Grizzlies. That only gave them the tenth position and, therefore, access to the play-in, a playoff in which they had to win two life-or-death games to enter the playoffs, where the leader of the West, the Denver Nuggets, would await them. And with the failure of the Dončić-Irving partnership it only seemed to prolong the agony at best.

But in addition to the fact that they were unplugged when mathematically they had a chance, the team’s coach, Jason Kidd, made it clear before the game that he was going to sit his best players and that it was not his decision, but “the organization’s”, despite the fact that alleged unbelievable injuries were alleged. To this is added that the execution of the defeat was a bit sloppy, with the Mavericks ahead until their final collapse.

In case there was any doubt, Kidd was transparent in the post-match press conference: “This is perhaps a step back, but hopefully it will lead us to move forward… These are decisions that are made by my bosses and we have to follow them and we trust that [el propietario Mark] Cuban and Nico [Harrison, el director general,] they’re going to put the pieces together to put us in a position to win a championship. And today the process only begins”.

It’s not clear what penalty the NBA could impose on the Mavericks if it concludes that, as everything indicates, they let themselves win. But whatever it is, it won’t remedy the design problem that causes teams to practice calling tanking to sink bet in the classification, especially in the last games.

It is the unintended consequence of a system established to balance competition in the long term. The weaker teams have priority when choosing in the draft. And how do you measure which are the weakest teams? Previously, teams chose in reverse order of their position in the table: only the first bottom pick in each conference was drawn. In 1984 the system was reformed to reinforce the chance component, so that losing a position did not guarantee moving up a position in the order of choice, especially in the first picks of the draft. It has been tweaked numerous times.

In 2017, the current lottery system was established, applied since 2019, which accentuates randomness. The 14 teams that have been left out of the playoffs enter the hype. The new system evens out the odds so that the bottom three teams in the regular season standings each have a 14% chance of winning the top pick in the lottery. The fourth from the bottom has 12.5% ​​options; the fifth, 10.5%; the sixth, 9%; seventh, 7.5%… In the structure prior to 2019, the first seed had a 25% chance of winning the lottery; the second, 19.9% ​​and the third, 15.6%. The ballots of the rest are distributed according to the positions in the classification.

And once the first option is available, it is time to know how to choose. The Houston Rockets went under on purpose in 1984, but to end up choosing Hakeem Olajuwon. The Portland Trail Blazers, second to sign, opted for Sam Bowie. And it was the Chicago Bulls, despite being the third to choose, who kept Michael Jordan.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.