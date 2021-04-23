Setback in Madrid’s planning for next season. According to Encestando, an NBA team has presented an offer to Pierrià Henry and the base could immediately leave TD Systems Baskonia. The Basque team would already be on the market in search of a replacement for the American player.

This move from the North American League (Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Chema de Lucas) would leave Henry’s arrival in Madrid next season on paper … in principle: It is not known at the moment what type of contract the base would sign and for how long.

Agreement with Madrid

Madrid had reached an agreement with Henry (28 years and 1.93 meters) and also with Baskonia, a team with which the contract ends this summer. The Basque club would receive $ 500,000 as compensation for not registering the player within the right of first refusal.

The American was going to complete the trio of bases of the whites for the 2021-22 campaign along with the also novelty Thomas Heurtel and the young Carlos Alocen. And, in addition, without occupying a foreign position: would have a Cotonou passport after playing this summer’s Afrobasket with Senegal.

Henry’s Profile

A product of UNC, he only stepped into the NBA to play in the summer leagues with the Rockets. In fact, he started as a professional in Tbilisi (Georgia), from where he was propelled: Germany (Ratiopharm Ulm), Israel (Hapoel Eilat), Turkey (Tofas Bursa) and Russia (Unics Kazan) until reaching Spain with Baskonia with the MVP of the regular phase of the Eurocup under the arm.

Henry is with averages of 9.6 points and 5.5 assists in the Endesa League and 10.5 points and 7.3 assists in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Provides the ability to steal in the passing lanes, overflow to start plays and finishes with power near the rival ring.

Gabriel Deck

The Stole Henry from the NBA would be Madrid’s third blow from the other side of the Atlantic. The first, Facundo Campazzo, who changed the capital for Denver mid November. The Argentine’s departure was something expected by the vast majority. Gabriel Deck’s departure was another story: the second punch of the North American League took place on April 8, minutes after finishing the duel against Fenerbahçe, which gave Laso’s men a place for the quarterfinals of the Euroleague. When nobody imagined it. The destination for the Colonia Dora was Oklahoma City Thunder.