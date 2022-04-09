Luka Doncic has received good news in the final part of the season. The last technique that was called and that, by accumulation of 15, carried the penalty of not being able to play the next game has been eliminated by the NBA after reviewing the video and the explanations of both parties. This means that the player will be able to play the only match left for the Dallas Mavericks, a duel that has a lot of crumbs tonight on Sunday the 10th against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic protested during the match against the Trail Blazers, in which they won by beating, a foul during the execution of a very long shot. Elijah Hughes got into his shooting area, pushing Luka slightly from behind, and the Slovenian forced the foul. The protests of the Mavs player to one of the most mediatic referees in the League, Tony Brothers, were the subject of technique for the referee despite the teammates’ attempt to calm things down.

Doncic has a long history in this type of conflict despite the fact that he has been in the North American competition for less than four years. Last season he had this same technical foul problem and this time he knew he was on the edge again. The signal against Portland made him reach the allowed limit of the tournament without being sanctioned with a day without being able to play or charge for it and only the intervention in the dispatches has avoided this.

Dallas has an important match against San Antonio in their hometown to finish the regular phase of the 2021/22 season. You can even choose: if you win, you’ll be third in the Western Conference; It would only be fourth if Golden State loses one of its games this weekend. Having won the direct duel this season (3-1) makes it possible for Jason Kidd’s men to have the upper hand. The fight for fifth and sixth place, where the Mavericks’ rival will come from win or lose, is red hot between the Jazz and the Nuggets, so the ability to choose an opponent with the result of their game is considerably diluted. Be that as it may, the NBA has allowed Luka Doncic to play that last game before the playoffs understanding that the protest was within the reason for requesting that a fault be signaled that existed and was not marked.