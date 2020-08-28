Three days after the boycott of NBA players to assert their anger over the Jacob Blake affair, the play-offs will resume this Saturday. The NBA and the players’ union (NBPA) announced the news this late Friday afternoon in a press release, after long negotiations between the various parties.

The NBA and the players’ union (NBPA) announced on Friday that play-off matches would resume on Saturday, three days after the players boycott in protest against racial injustice in the wake of the affair Jacob blake.

“We had a frank, passionate and productive conversation Thursday between players, coaches and team owners regarding the next steps to deepen our collective efforts and actions for social justice and racial equality. Among others, the participants included representatives of the players and teams of the 13 Orlando teams. All parties have agreed to resume play-off matches on Saturday August 29“, indicates the statement of the two authorities.



to see also







Even though it only lasted 24 hours, the boycott of NBA players was a resounding message





