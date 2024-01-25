LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) repeat as captains in the NBA All-Star game. Both players have once again been the most voted by the public in the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. This year they will not be free to choose their teammates from those selected, but the classic confrontation between players from the Western and Eastern Conference returns. Since 2018, the match did not pit both conferences against each other, but rather the captains formed their team among those selected.

The match initially pits two quintets that sound unbeatable. In the West, along with LeBron James, the starters will be Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Shai Gilgeous Alexander, the big news. Durant was selected last year in the East. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) are left out.

On the East side, along with captain Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) will start. These last three are new and are left out of the starting quintets Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kyrie Irving, who now plays in the West.

The 10 starters – two outside players and three inside players, although the distinction is very relative – have been chosen by a combination of fans (50% of the votes), current players (25%) and the media (25%).

The substitutes will be known on February 1. In this case, it is the coaches of the 30 NBA teams who select the 14 reserves, voting for two outside players, three inside players and two extra players at any position in their respective conferences.

For LeBron James, it is his 20th All-Star selection. He thus surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was chosen 19 times between 1979 and 1989, although last year James beat him as the one who had played the most All Star, since the legendary center missed the 1973 game after being selected. The Lakers star repeats as captain for the seventh consecutive time, although in the previous six he did not lead the Western Conference, but rather his team, Tean LeBron. In the first five with that format, his team won, but last year they were defeated. Antetokounmpo, who was already captain in 2019 and 2020, took over from Kevin Durant in the East in 2022 and now repeats.

The 2024 All Star Game will be played in Indianapolis (Indiana), on February 18. The NBA All-Star Game was first played in the 1950-51 season and has been an annual showcase of the league's best talent ever since.

Many of the greatest NBA players of all time have taken home the All-Star Game MVP trophy. Jayson Tatum became the last to win it last year with a record 55 points in a game that he took very seriously after the disappointment he suffered in the three-point contest. He managed to defeat Team LeBron for the first time, which had won the five previous editions with that format in which the captains choose their teammates.

On the All Star weekend there will again be three-pointers and dunk contests and also a new talent game, which includes rookies and second-year players, unless someone is directly selected for the main game.

In the 2023 dunk contest, the big surprise was Mac McClung, who stole the show with a perfect score on three of his four attempts. After shining in high school and standing out in college, McClung failed to make his way into the basketball elite. He was playing last year for the Delaware Blue Coats, of the NBA G League, something like the second division, when he received the invitation to participate in the dunk contest. His four attempts were more than the baskets he had made up to that point in the NBA. Damian Lillard, then of the Portland Trail Blazers and now of the Milwaukee Bucks, took the three-point competition. The 2024 competitions will be held on Saturday, February 17. The names of the participants will be known as the weekend approaches.

