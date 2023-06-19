The figurehead of the WWII ship

Uruguay has announced that it will transform Admiral Graf Spee’s famous bronze eagle into a dove. This is the figurehead of the imposing battleship that was self-sunk by the Nazis off the waters of Montevideo on 17 December 1939, at the end of the so-called battle of the Rio de la Plata. This was announced by President Luis Lacalle Pou himself in a press conference convened after justice definitively established that the piece belongs to the South American state. “This symbol of violence and war can undergo a virtuous transformation into a symbol of peace and unity,” the president said. The creation of the new sculpture has been assigned to the artist Pablo Atchugarry. “First I will make a preparatory drawing in Uruguay, then I will go to Italy and I will make a small marble model, already three-dimensional, which I will need to make the final model more or less 1.70 meters long. The bronze of the eagle will be melted”.



01:13