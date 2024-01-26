It was another possible “mine” along the way, but this time the Democratic Party avoided putting its foot on it. He agreed on the motion on the crisis in the Middle East, constructed in such a way as to allow broad sharing. At the Nazarene they demonstrate that they have learned the lesson after what happened on the resolutions for sending weapons to Ukraine, when nine of the House and Senate distinguished themselves from the parliamentary group by also voting for the majority text, instead of abstaining. An episode with controversial consequences, which Elly Schlein doesn't want it to happen again. And so the dem leader, with the party's foreign affairs manager, Peppe Provenzano, prepared the ground: first a meeting of the secretariat, then a long assembly of parliamentarians. Obtaining unanimity on the text which aims to «force the government to take diplomatic and political action that does not betray the vocation of our country», says Schlein, setting as its objective «the European recognition of the State of Palestine» and again challenging Giorgia Meloni : «Is it for the ceasefire in Gaza? Then vote on our motion.”

READ ALSO Middle East, after Gaza and Lebanon, the children's war is being fought in the third front of Jenin

Meanwhile, receives the applause of Lorenzo Guerini, one of those who had distanced himself from Ukraine, convinced that this time “a good job” had been done. Same opening from Lia Quartapelle, another protagonist of the faction on Kiev: «As it stands I will vote for the motion», says the deputy. In the document, among the commitments requested from the government, first place is support for “any initiative aimed at calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza”. Then the «political solution of “two peoples, two States”, in line with the UN resolutions», is relaunched», but specifying that this «cannot ignore a renewed role of the Palestinian National Authority». And then the position expressed by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, is recalled, hoping for the «recognition of the State of Palestine by the European Union, respecting Israel's right to security». Among the other points of the motion is support for the EU «in the rapid implementation of the sanctions already decided against Hamas» and in preparing «a package of sanctions against the settlers guilty of crimes against the Palestinian population in the West Bank» . Furthermore, the Dems ask to “support any initiative aimed at ascertaining violations, committed by anyone, of international and humanitarian law”.

The general discussion on the motion is scheduled in the Chamber for next Monday, but the vote could be postponed until mid-February. “The problem won't be ours, but how we will vote on the others that will be presented,” reasons a Democratic senator. With the usual timing, the contents of their message filtered through the 5 Star Movement: immediate ceasefire, opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza, peace conference and negotiation for a “two peoples, two states” solution. And obviously the stop, at European level, of the sale and transfer of weapons to Israel. “These are issues that we have been pressing for a long time, since the deaths numbered a few thousand – they underline in via di Campo Marzio – finally other political forces are also converging on these requests”. You can bet that, when it comes time to express your opinion on the various motions, the usual game of split voting will start, to stand out at least a little.