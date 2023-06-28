The Mexican government is not getting off the militarization strategy. The President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Wednesday in his daily press conference that the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), a military body, will be in charge of controlling the operation of the Benito Juárez International Airport in Ciudad of Mexico (AICM). “[La Marina] He is already in charge of airport security control, he has done a very good job, I think many are already noticing it: there is no theft of suitcases, as was the case before, and care is taken that contraband does not enter, that drugs do not enter. We are preventing it from reaching the extreme of when the airport was controlled by drug trafficking”, the leader stated.

The Navy soldiers, as López Obrador has indicated, were already present at the airport. In February 2022, the Government deployed 1,500 soldiers to “guarantee security” in one of the weak points of drug, human and other illegal merchandise trafficking —EL PAÍS was able to document in 2021 a network of human trafficking in the AICM linked to a drug trafficking group. In a new twist, the authorities go one step further: until now, the operation and management of the airport corresponded to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, but with the new measure, it will be Semar that has sovereignty over Benito Juárez, the airport with the most air traffic in the country —more than 46 million people in 2022, according to the Airport Operational Statistics—.

In a decree presented this Tuesday, the Government established that in the next 60 calendar days the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation must pass the baton from Benito Juárez to the Navy. Also update the capital stock of the Mexico City Airport Group, Mexico City Airport Services and the AICM to complete the transfer of control of the airport.

For its part, the Secretary of Defense (Sedena) will continue to manage the Tulum, Felipe Ángeles, Campeche, Puebla or Nuevo Laredo airports, as López Obrador has clarified. The measure is not new: it consolidates the militarization strategy in which the Government is immersed and has placed the military in civilian tasks such as security control at airports, the capital’s subway and works such as the Mayan Train macro-project.

This Easter, the strategy took on a somewhat surreal and dystopian aspect: the authorities released photographs of soldiers walking along the country’s beaches. More than 8,000 members of the National Guard (GN), the Navy and the Army were deployed among the main tourist areas. The measure was an attempt by the Government to save the season and give a sense of security and stability after the holidays began with at least eight murders in two of the main tourist destinations: Acapulco, in the State of Guerrero, and Cancún, in Quintana Roo.

The militarization of various spheres of public life in Mexico has been repeatedly denounced by numerous social groups, Civil society organizations, expert security analysts and worries a sector of the population that is fearful of the military accumulating power in a country with a past of Dirty War and repression. Others see the strategy with hope in the face of the serious crisis of insecurity and violence that Mexico is suffering.

The Navy, the Army and, especially, the National Guard (GN) have not stopped gaining power under the mandate of López Obrador. Especially the GN, one of the president’s main projects, born as a civil corporation. The president is now trying to transfer control of the entity to the Armed Forces and thus turn it into a new military body. Although the measure was struck down by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the leader does not stop in his attempt and announced that in 2024, in the last month of his six-year term, he will present a new reform initiative that transfers the management of the GN to the Sedena.

