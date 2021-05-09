The Diving Operational Team (EOB) of the Navy Diving Center (CBA), based in Cartagena, has carried out underwater archaeological work on the coast of Águilas this week, accompanied by the municipal archaeologist, Juan de God Hernandez. “It is not about excavation, but about protection, location and archaeological prospecting,” Hernández explained. The team has chosen a large part of the Hornillo Bay, the western area, to carry out an exhaustive survey with side-scan sonar, where it can be observed if there are contacts at the bottom that could be a wreck or an archaeological remains.

“With these dives we have recovered some loose element that could be in danger of looting,” he said, referring to two vessels from the early twentieth century related to the English steams that came to load ore at the Embarcadero del Hornillo. In addition, the divers inspected the condition of the wreck of the Raven’s Nest, which is at the tip of L’Aguilica. It is a sunken ship from the 1st century BC, with Italian amphorae and lead ingots.

After the review, the team verified that the remains are covered by layers of sand, mud and posidonia. “We are reassured knowing that they cannot be easily plundered,” said the municipal archaeologist.

The western end of Cabo Cope, where a Greco-Italian amphora appeared in its day, was the following destination: “We found modern wrecks, but no ancient element, so it is well buried and no looting is foreseeable”, concluded Juan de Dios Hernández .