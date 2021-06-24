With the presence of the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, and Vice Admiral Julio Horacio Guardia, the Argentine Navy held a ceremony at noon on Tuesday to celebrate the arrival of the ocean patrol boat ARA “Piedrabuena”, which will join the Maritime Patrol Division dependent on the Atlantic Naval Area.

The ship, which was built from scratch and especially for the Navy (something that had not happened since 1986), came from france with the aim of “strengthening the capabilities of the Navy in all that its surveillance and control tasks of our extensive maritime coastline, “explained Rossi.

It is the second in the series of four multipurpose ocean patrol boats which were commissioned by the Government in 2018. The first is the ARA “Bouchard”, which has guarded the Argentine Sea since February 2020.

The ship has 87 meters in length (from the bow to the stern), 13.6 meters wide (maximum width) and 3.8 meters deep (height of the submerged part of the hull).

It is also designed to house a basic crew of 40 people, although it has an additional capacity to board another 19 people, and can transport a helicopter up to ten tons.

Its autonomy is 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 kilometers) sailing at 12 knots, while it can reach a maximum speed of 21 knots (approximately 39 kilometers per hour).

In addition, it is classified by Polar Code and certified by the Bureau Veritas company to navigate in ice areas up to 40 centimeters thick.

#MarDelPlata | Before arriving at the Naval Base, we accompanied the new Multipurpose Ocean Patrol Boat ARA “Piedrabuena”, acquired with a budget of the #FONDEF. The boat of the @Armada_Arg It will expand the surveillance and control capabilities of the sea in Argentine jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/k7vNJt4wt8 – Agustín Rossi (@RossiAgustinOk) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the unit has a bow thruster, a technology that facilitates its maneuverability to low speeds and in tight places, and it also has a multiplace hyperbaric chamber (an airtight cabin that is designed to withstand high pressures inside).

On the other hand, it has a 360 ° visibility from the bridge and a unique mast for a panoramic radar coverage.

Thanks to an ingenious ramp system at the bow of the patrol boat, they can perform the launch of boats fast for Special Forces in less than five minutes.

What main armament, has the Leonardo MARLIN-WS1 system, which operates a teleoperated 30 mm cannon, while its secondary armament consists of two machine guns 12.7 mm.

The journey from France to Argentina

The new ship was launched on October 1, 2020 at the Kership Shipyard, in the French town of Concarneau, and on April 13, the Naval Group firm formally handed over the unit to the Argentine Navy.

Since April 27, the vessel commanded by the frigate captain Patricio Gastón Vega carried out training tasks in the Concarneau area for ten days, to strengthen the management and knowledge of the new equipment.

At dawn on May 31, the ship finally set sail for Argentina, with a total crew of 47 people, of which three belong to the Naval Group company.

DB