With the vaccine already in the hands of the health authorities, the Navy is recovering from new massive infections of coronavirus that put its missions at risk, as has happened with the oceanographic ship ‘Hespérides’. The 45 members of the ‘Tajo’ mine hunter crew were the first sailors from the Cartagena naval base to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday. Also the 18 soldiers that make up the reserve staff, in case positive cases arise before the ship begins a patrol mission in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea in the first half of February as part of a NATO naval group.

The vaccination process began a few days ago with information on the doses, their effects and possible reactions, as well as an epidemiological survey of all the personnel who were going to receive it voluntarily, explained the head of Health Support and Nursing, Lieutenant Colonel doctor Juan Manuel Castillo. There has not been a single refusal to take the first dose. The Navy doctors and nurses in charge of this process will inoculate the second on February 4. And they will accompany both processes with PCR to all the military, in order to detect if there are any positive cases.

“The key is to go sailing with the maximum guarantee, because the absolute guarantee does not exist,” said Dr. Castillo.

The ‘Tagus’ will remain integrated into the second naval group of NATO measures against mines until the end of April. Its commander, Lieutenant Commander Alberto Arcos Sánchez, highlighted the existence of a reserve group to replace sailors who occupy key positions for navigation if the latter fall ill before going to sea. There are also protocols prepared in case there were any cases, “although with everyone vaccinated we will come out calmer,” he acknowledged.

The health officials of the ship and the Arsenal, however, are asking all the military to take extreme precautionary measures, starting with self-confinement, and comply with orders to avoid infections that put their work at risk.

The ‘Hespérides’ returns



The ‘Hespérides’ awaits instructions at the Arsenal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to start their return trip to Cartagena after the suspension of their participation in the Spanish Antarctic campaign. The 35 positives for coronavirus detected in a team of 55 people prevent continuing the trip to Antarctica due to the short time they would have, once they are all cured, to support the Spanish scientists who have traveled there. The ‘Hespérides’ crew was subjected to a double PCR before leaving Cartagena on December 30. There was only one positive case, which was landed sufficiently in advance to avoid contaminating the rest of the companions.

On the other hand, the Military Health has also begun the distribution of vials of the coronavirus vaccine at the General Air Academy of San Javier and the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School, in Cartagena. The vaccination will begin in the next few hours.