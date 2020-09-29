The navigator of the An-26 that crashed on September 25 in the Kharkov region, before the crash, corresponded by telephone with his seven-year-old daughter. This is reported by REN TV with reference to the wife of the deceased.

The woman said that the girl wrote to her father that she was very worried about him. In his last message, Aleksey Ostapenko, who was on the plane, wrote: “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.” The navigator’s wife also noted that she felt as if their daughter had a premonition of something when she sent the last messages to her father.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Aleksey Kucher said that he knew the details of the last conversation of the An-26 pilot that crashed near Kharkiv. According to him, shortly before the fall, the pilot spoke with the control pilot. Kucher noted that they discussed the possibility of landing.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. A possible cause of the disaster is called engine failure. Law enforcement officers are checking three more versions of the reasons for the aircraft crash. These include inappropriate performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, as well as inappropriate maintenance.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total, there were 27 people on board, of which 26 were killed.