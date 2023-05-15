The Office of the Shipping Agent for Wooden Ships at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai has facilitated the procedures for receiving 3,500 wooden ships to the Emirate of Dubai since the beginning of the year 2023, which helped the growth of the volume of trade through wooden ships within the emirate during the first four months of this year by 5% compared to during the same period last year.

Mahmoud Amin Khoury, Executive Director of the Office of the Shipping Agent for Wooden Ships at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said that the number of voyages since the beginning of 2023 (from January to April) reached more than 3,500 wooden ships carrying more than half a million tons of goods and consumables and 284 ,361 cattle and sheep.

He pointed to reducing the time taken to complete the procedures for one ship from 40 days in the past to about 3 to 5 days only, which contributed to achieving a 5% increase in the percentage of ships that were received during the same period last year, which enhances Dubai’s position. as a major center for world trade.

Khoury added, “Merchants can now handle goods inside and outside ships easily, and all necessary facilities are provided to coordinate sailing operations and all tasks of wooden ships and sailors 72 hours before the arrival of ships, as the office reserves the dock and informs sailors to prepare their goods for export or import.”

The Office of the Shipping Agent for Wooden Ships of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation undertakes the task of supervising wooden ships coming to Dubai, and organizing all operations related to them during their presence in the emirate’s waters, as part of the Corporation’s continuous endeavor to develop the trade and business environment in Dubai and make it a regional center that attracts various sectors. commerce.

Khoury drew attention to the efforts of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to make Dubai a regional center for wooden ships through three main ports and berths: Dubai Creek, Deira Port, and Hamriya Port, explaining that the office of the shipping agent for wooden ships is working to provide all the necessary services and facilities for various wooden ships that line up on The port berths through the various ports of Dubai, in a way that enhances the process of facilitating the movement of commercial wooden ships to and from the Emirate of Dubai.

He praised the efforts of the partners of the Office of the Shipping Agent for Wooden Ships in coordinating efforts to develop the business of owners and merchants of wooden ships, by shortening the time and transactions necessary to clear their goods, by unifying the party with which they deal directly around the clock, in addition to providing them with multiple commercial solutions and options, and maintaining Ensure the security of goods, ensure their safety, and protect them from damage during unloading and loading operations during their stay at the port berths in Dubai Ports.