On Friday, the Indian Navy spokesman said that India and Japan are going to start a three-day maritime exercise in the North Arabian Sea from Saturday. A few days before this, India had an exercise with Australia in the Indian Ocean. The navies of India and Japan will conduct a three-day military exercise in the North Arabian Sea. This military exercise will begin on Saturday. This information was provided by officers. Officials said India and Japan had signed a landmark agreement on September 9 regarding logistics cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. He stated that this would be the first military exercise between the two countries after the said agreement. Nausena stated, “JIMEX-20 will demonstrate high-powered and combined operational skills through operations in advanced exercises in the field of maritime operations.” Multi-dimensional tactical exercises involving arms maneuvers, cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and aerial combat exercises will strengthen the coordination developed by both navies. “

Naval practice during the Corona period

Indian and Australian Marines conducted an exercise in the eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on 23–24 September. This kind of practice is done whenever there is a chance. Like the Indo-Australian exercises, the JIMEX-20 is being operated in a “non-contact at sea” format due to the Kovid-19. Indian warships will represent the Indian Navy in Chennai, Teg, Tarak and fleet tanker Deepak JIMEX-20, while the Japanese Marine Self-Defense Force is sending its warships Kaga and Ikazuki to practice. It was informed that P8-I long patrol aircraft, integral helicopters and fighter jets will also participate in the exercise. “JIMEX-20 will further enhance cooperation and mutual trust between the two navies and strengthen the long-term friendship bond between the two countries,” the Navy reported.

Also read- Imran Khan spews poison on ‘Kashmir’ in UNGA, India gives a befitting reply- clear illegal occupation of PoK

Australia is also set to be part of the next Malabar naval exercise to be conducted by India along with the US and Japan. The next edition of Malabar, which has already been postponed due to Kovid-19, will be held by the end of this year. China has also become wary of quadrilateral security talks or quads revived at the end of 2017 by India, the US, Australia and Japan, and doubts have risen since the four-nation Forum was upgraded to ministerial level last year.

The Navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean with scores of warships ready for any task after the border line with China in the Ladakh sector. India has deployed warships with significant sea lane communications and choke points as part of its mission-based deployment and ships can be diverted for any mission.