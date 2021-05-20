The template Osasuna has continued this morning with the preparation of the match that will measure him on Saturday at El Sadar at the Real society. A clash in which the rojillos, already saved, are at stake to be as high as possible in the qualifying table, which would benefit the club’s coffers.

The work session consisted of an activation, technique, rounds and football. Aridane, Adrián, Calleri and Rubén Martínez have completed an individual project.

Tomorrow the rojillo coach will offer the usual press conference and the call. We will have to wait to know if any of the headdresses is available to play the last match of The league.