Minister Margarita Robles’ warnings to Navantia that she will not allow further delays in the manufacturing and delivery of the first S-80 class submarine, the ‘Isaac Peral’ (S-81), scheduled for November, found a response yesterday in the company committee of the Cartagena naval factory. In a letter addressed to the head of Defense, representatives of the shipyard staff reject suggestions of putting at risk “a project that we consider ours when we are the first interested in its achievement of objectives.” “It is essential to tell you that the workers of Navantia Cartagena have not in any case proposed stoppages or strikes to damage the program.” And they say they have adhered “solely and exclusively” to “strict compliance with our agreement and the Workers’ Statute.”

Since the beginning of the year, the Navantia Cartagena staff has been on strike with exact compliance with their work hours and “non-cooperation” with the shipyard management due to delays in collecting arrears, as well as the “chronic lack of resources, a hidden privatization of direct labor and a breach of the reference agreement. The committee informed the Minister of Defense of all these problems in writing at the end of last January.

The committee also reported to the Labor Inspection the excess accumulation of hours that its own staff already had in January of this year, as well as the excess hours and lack of breaks in the auxiliary industry that also works in the S-80 program. . “We denounce – they tell the minister – that it is not possible, in a systematic manner, to schedule the milestones of the S-80 program based on 12 hours, counting all holidays, vacations and weekends as working days.” And they tell him that “we should all be concerned” about the impact that the establishment of this labor system has on occupational health and safety, as well as on the product.

“Government” Decision



What has bothered the workers the most is that the minister alluded in her last visit to the General Air Academy of San Javier to the “worker protests” as a factor that puts at risk the delivery of the first submarine in November. And they reject that this responsibility falls on them and remind them that the one who sets the policies of the public company is the Government of which they are a part.

The works council denounces a “clear industrial dismantling” and the “decrease” of working conditions

The committee informs Robles that “Navantia’s problem” in Cartagena is not the negotiation of an agreement nor is it caused by union elections. “It is much deeper and has been brewing for the last four years, in a clear dismantling of one’s own capabilities and accompanied by a decline in working conditions.” They give the reduction of staff and personnel costs as an example of his theory. And they demand a change in the management of Navantia, both in company policy and in management.