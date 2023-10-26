For years, the Government had its eye on the old Cartagena Naval Hospital, closed since 2012, to set up a temporary stay center for immigrants (CETI). But the migratory crisis that the Canary Islands are experiencing these days has forced us to change plans on the fly and accelerate the installation of a camp with capacity for three hundred people in the military compound on the Tentegorra highway.

This was confirmed to LA VERDAD by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. It will be located in one of its three esplanades, where tents and modular containers will be set up, military sources added. The department headed by José Luis Escrivá does not give assembly dates or other details.

The old Naval Hospital of Cartagena is one of the four disused military installations that the Government has located to improvise four of the eleven thousand new places to welcome immigrants arriving in the Canary Islands. The other three are former barracks in Seville, Madrid and Alcalá de Henares. The rest of the places will be completed with rentals in hotels and hostels throughout Spain, as well as with apartments from collaborating NGOs.

These new three hundred places will be added to the hundred that the Ministry has enabled this week in Cartagena, through the NGO Accem, to house a hundred African immigrants covered by international protection plans after arriving in cayucos to the coasts of the island. Canary Island of El Hierro from Senegal.

It is expected that these people will be able to stay in the reception centers in Cartagena for approximately one month, the time it takes to process their requests for humanitarian asylum and contact their assistance and family networks, with which they will complete the integration process in Spain or in other countries of the European Union.

For “protection of privacy” and “respect for human rights”, the Ministry avoided specifying whether it also plans to transfer ‘without papers’ from the Canary Islands to other locations in the Region. But the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, considered it very probable: “We have a hundred [plazas de acogida] in Cartagena and as there are more in the Region of Murcia and they communicate it to us through official channels, we will inform the regional administration and the mayors of the municipalities through official channels.

Rejection in the city



The Plenary Session of the Cartagena City Council approved this Thursday an initiative to reject the creation of another reception center for immigrants. The city already has a similar facility to receive those who arrive by boat, a CATE. The Federation of Neighborhood Associations, the COEC employers’ association and the Chamber of Commerce do not want it either. There is even reluctance in the Armed Forces, due to the proximity of critical facilities, such as magazines and an anti-aircraft missile regiment less than 300 meters away. However, Defense is replacing a high-voltage power line these days with a new one on average to serve a facility that it has been trying to sell for years.