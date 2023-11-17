The provisional and temporary camp for immigrant care located by the Ministry of Migration in the parking lot of the old Naval Hospital of Cartagena received on Friday night a first contingent of 120 people who entered the Canary Islands irregularly and were transferred by the Government to the peninsula. to reduce migratory pressure on the islands. The group arrived minutes before nine-thirty at night in two buses. Neither the Government delegation nor the NGO Accem, which will manage the camp, offered details of the trip. They did report that they were men between 20 and 25 years old, most of them from Senegal.

Two other groups of 240 immigrants each from the archipelago are expected to arrive in the remainder of the month. In total, there will be 600 ‘undocumented’ people who will occupy the modules prepared next to the main building of the old Naval Hospital, which has been in disuse for more than a decade, and is located within one of the city’s major recreational routes, in the road to Tentegorra. In that environment are the El Rosalar, the Naval Village of the Navy, Tentegorra and Canteras urbanizations, whose neighbors have publicly expressed their discontent with the measure adopted by the central Administration.

Around a hundred police officers, nurses, psychologists, lawyers, social workers and translators, among others, will be in charge of monitoring and caring for immigrants together with Accem.

In these first days, the NGO’s multidisciplinary team will inform those welcomed of their legal situation and the possibility of requesting international protection or a humanitarian care place. Likewise, it will attend to the most urgent health actions and will try to detect possible “more vulnerable” profiles that require, for example, psychological care. After that first contact, immigrants will be assisted in a personalized manner, with the specific help they need in each case to resolve their situation in the most satisfactory way. “There are some for whom their time at the center is temporary because they have their own support network in Spain, which we help them locate,” they pointed out from Accem.

The open regime center will be closed from ten at night to ten in the morning. It will be operational until March 31, according to the Secretary of State for Migration, Isabel Castro. However, the agreement reached by the Ministries of Defense and Immigration for the transfer of the Naval includes the extension.

The Cartagena City Council has offered its support to the Government in this device, but has also reminded it that the municipality is a recipient of illegal immigration from Algeria and already has another care center, which is why it has asked that it provide support to other municipalities Spanish people.

National strategies



On the other hand, the regional government demanded this Friday the need for the regions to participate in the development of national migration strategies. The Minister of the Presidency, Spokesperson and Foreign Action, Marcos Ortuño, raised this proposal in the session on migration and solidarity with Ukraine of the General Assembly of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions.

Ortuño also called for recognition of the essential role of regions in crisis management, solidarity, relocation and integration, which must be accompanied by the necessary financing and support.