With cows grazing in a meadow and farmers checking how their livestock was doing under a scorching sun, it looked like a classic pastoral scene.

But the cows and the farmers were guests on a reservation, where both were welcome—with strict rules.

As Europe tries to balance what may be the competing demands of limiting the effects of extreme weather with producing enough food, The Doode Bemde nature reserve, its supporters say, shows an innovative way of working to achieve both goals.

The idea of ​​this reserve in Belgium was conceived in the 1980s by a group of idealistic conservationists who arrived in the town of Neerijse with a daunting task: convince farmers to sell their land, which provided them with income and their sense of identity.

The initial reaction from farmers “was not good,” said Piet De Becker, one of those conservationists. “If you say, ‘Give me your land,’ they get angry.”

Anticipating that resistance, conservationists were prepared with a hybrid approach. If farmers agreed to sell their land, they would be allowed to use the nature reserve, but with conditions: they could let their cows graze there. They could continue to farm specific plots and cut grass to make hay. But they would also have to give up pesticides.

Gilbert Vanderveken, a fourth-generation farmer, was the first to sell, in 1986, parting with 10 acres. Vanderveken was joined by 11 other farmers over the years, and that land contributed to the creation of the 330 hectare Doode Bemde reserve.

The reserve has come to play a crucial role in limiting the catastrophic floods that devastated the nearby city of Leuven for centuries.

When heavy rains devastated Belgium and Germany in 2021, leaving at least 240 dead, Leuven was spared. When the Dijle River overflowed, it flooded the nature reserve, which acted as a buffer zone.

This victory, experts say, probably would not have happened without the reservation.

Agriculture has played an important role in the European Union since its creation, with the bloc providing farmers with billions of euros in subsidies to ensure all Europeans have access to cheap food.

But in recent years, with more extreme weather events linked to climate change, the priority has begun to shift from producing food to adopting ambitious environmental policies.

In July, EU lawmakers voted to require member countries to restore large swathes of natural habitats within their borders, angering farmers who recently protested at the European Parliament.

While the Doode Bemde nature reserve offers a model for reconciling agriculture and nature, it also reveals some of the limitations of that coexistence. Retaining water from the reservoir can alleviate the effects of droughts, but the cyclical flooding that now occurs makes much of it unsuitable for agriculture. And the agricultural work being done is less efficient, as farmers are allowed access to certain plots at certain times.

“They make less profit per hour of work,” De Becker said.

By: Monika Pronczuk and Koba Ryckewaert

The New York Times