This story begins, of course, at Christmas. At least that’s what a voice on the radio informs us, a voice that only a few sheep hear. The Icelandic ranching couple, Ingvar and Maria (Hilmir Snaer Guonason and Naomi Rapace), come to eat turkey and perhaps toast to another year alive and together. Although it is immediately clear that there is something souring their lives, something that they better not talk about and that keeps them with an expressionless face.

At first we don’t know what it is, but little by little, because of a comment about the possibility of reliving the past, because of a few glances at that horizon that is almost always cloudy or because of the fact that they had a crib in good condition in the barn, it is clear that Ingvar and Maria are a couple who lost their son or daughter, and since then they decided to dedicate themselves to running the sheep ranch that they run as a way of alleviating the pain of their loss. So we see them taking care of and feeding all those sheep. And they do it “mechanically”.

It is not seen that they enjoy it, but it is clear that they take it seriously. They help the females in their respective births, they mark the young, they keep a detailed control of each one of them. Until one day, precisely while attending the birth of a sheep, Ingvar and Maria discover that a being like no other has been born. Is that a miracle, an aberration of nature, a shared hallucination? After all, they live almost incommunicado, surrounded by hills, paths and lakes. Nature is the only thing that surrounds them and what they contemplate, and that they decide to “adopt”, could be considered something “unnatural”. But the couple don’t care. They pamper her, take care of her, baptize her as Ada. Even Maria duels with the real mother, a sheep that does not give up in its attempt to claim her offspring. And, of course, with that premise it would be enough for us to indulge in debates about paternity or our relationship with nature, even about how we have abused animals; however, this is not just for moral or philosophical discussions.

So Pétur (Björn Hylnur Haraldsson) arrives at the farm, fleeing from his own mistakes, and finds himself in an unusual setting. His brother and his sister-in-law are finally overflowing with happiness because they live with an aberrant being: part sheep and part human. Cordero (2021; Iceland, Poland and Sweden), the directorial debut of Valdimar Jóhansson, who also wrote the screenplay together with the poet and novelist Sjón, is discovered not as a mere parable about fatherhood. Not at all. The “born” here goes more in the sense of recounting a myth embedded in the premise that nature always has its own order, which will end up imposing itself no matter what plans or intentions man has, that pretentious being who is always thinking that everything it depends on him and that he seldom realizes that he usually does not understand anything.