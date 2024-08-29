New results obtained by the detector dark matter more sensitive to the world, they circumscribe its characteristics, getting ever closer to explaining one of the greatest mysteries of the Universe.

The nature of dark matter

The LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) dark matter experiment, based at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota, USA, has analyzed a vast array of data that provide unprecedented insights into one of the leading candidates for dark matter, known as weakly interacting massive particles, also called WIMPs.

THE resultspresented at the TeV Particle Astrophysics 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, and the LIDINE 2024 conference in São Paulo, Brazil, are nearly five times more sensitive than previous searches and indicate that WIMPs rarely interact with ordinary matter, confirming how difficult it is to track dark matter.

The LZ project is led by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). Physicists from the University of Bristol are part of the international initiative, which involves more than 250 researchers from the US, UK, Australia, Portugal, South Korea and Switzerland. It is the world’s largest and most sensitive experiment searching for dark matter particles, especially WIMPs.

Collaborator Henning Flaecher, a professor of physics and principal investigator of the Bristol group, said: “The results represent a significant improvement over previous searches for WIMP dark matter. We have probed a wide range of masses that dark matter could have and its interaction strength with normal matter, but so far it remains elusive. The search for dark matter is definitely a marathon, not a sprint, and with LZ still having to collect about three times as much data as was used for these latest results, everything is still up for grabs.”

LZ found no evidence for WIMPs with masses greater than 9 GeV/c 2 , where 1 GeV/c 2 corresponds approximately to the mass of a hydrogen atom.

The experiment must now last up to 1,000 days to reach full sensitivity. This initial result is just a fraction of that exposure, validating a decade-long design and construction effort.

LZ, supported in the UK by the UKRI’s Science and Technology Facilities Council, is a complex and innovative design to find direct evidence of dark matter, a mysterious invisible substance thought to make up most of the mass of the universe. Dark matter is particularly difficult to detect, as it neither emits nor absorbs light or other forms of radiation.

The LZ detector seeks to capture the very rare and very weak interactions between dark matter and its 7-ton liquid xenon target. To do this, the LZ must be carefully and delicately calibrated and any background noise removed so that the experiment can be finely tuned to observe these interactions.

These theorized elementary particles interact with gravity, which first confirms the existence of dark matter and, probably, also through a new weak interaction.

This means that WIMPs are expected to collide with ordinary matter, although very rarely and very weakly. This is why very quiet and very sensitive particle detectors are needed to detect WIMPs.

At the heart of the experiment is a large liquid xenon particle detector kept at about -110 °C, surrounded by photosensors. If a WIMP interacts with a xenon atom, a small amount of light should be emitted, and the sensors will capture it. But to see these rare interactions, the team first had to carefully remove as much background radiation as possible from the detector materials.

This is not enough and explains why LZ operates about a mile underground. This protects it from cosmic rays, which bombard experiments on the Earth’s surface. The detector and its cryostat are placed inside a huge water tank to protect the experiment from particles and radiation coming from the lab walls.

Abstract image of a spiral galaxy with stars and nebula in space.

Researchers from the University of Bristol play a major role in the experiment, with Christopher Wright and Nathan Pannifer working 1500 m underground in South Dakota as part of their PhDs, helping to operate and maintain the Outer Detector (OD). This component of the LZ is used to suppress signals from neutrons and gamma rays, backgrounds that can mimic dark matter interactions. Based on data collected with the OD, Sam Eriksen, a Senior Research Associate, led the development of the neutron veto and the measurement of its efficiency for the current analysis.

Prof. Flaecher added: “For dark matter searches it is of vital importance to suppress any sources of background radiation, especially neutrons and gamma rays. The LZ veto detectors allow us to reject such processes and achieve sensitivity to the extremely rare interactions of dark matter.

“Finally, LZ ensured that the liquid xenon itself was as pure as possible by carefully removing a key contaminant through a complex, years-long process. Many complex systems had to come together for LZ to work, and these results demonstrate that they are working in perfect harmony.”