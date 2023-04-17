The Mexican team began a new era under the command of the Argentine Diego Coccawho promised that there would be a generational change, although in his first call he left much to be desired about his speech by calling various participants in the failure in Qatar 2022.
For his new list against USAas it is not a FIFA datehe was able to call several young people from Liga MX, such is the case of Ozziel Herrera, Roberto de la Rosa, Luis Malagonamong others, however, on some occasion he implied that those who were naturalized would also have a chance to be taken into account.
Due to this, here we leave you with some of the nationalized that could compete for a place in the Tricolor:
The clearest case is Colombia. Recently his partner in Atlas, Louis ReyesHe asked to be nationalized because there are not many players with his qualities, with a great overflow and a born goalscoring instinct.
cocca He led him in the Rojinegros, fully knowing his capabilities, being a fundamental part of the two-time championship, so it would not be unusual for him to take him into account.
Another player who has been raising his hand for a long time to be able to wear the green is the Argentine, who already has a great career in Mexico after having defended veracruz, Saints Lagoon and Atlas.
The Emperor was also under the tutelage of cocca in The Burrow, being the dumbbell of Quinones. The South American shines since he arrived in Aztec soccer with Red Sharks, apart from some time ago he has been processing his papers to be called and it would not be unreasonable not to always have a born scorer.
If we talk about born scorers, this profile also includes the current Tigres player, who just last semester established himself as scoring champion with Pachucaapart from being an important part of the tuzo championship.
Since 2018 the striker was part of the Atlético San Luisbeing two-time scoring champion of the MX ascent by triumphing in the Opening 2018 and Closing 2019. Without a doubt, the contribution of the South American would also be beneficial for the selection.
Another notorious case. For a few years now, the option of the Brazilian being able to wear the tricolor jersey has also sounded strong, since he is a true leader in the defensive back, which was sometimes lacking in the team.
The defender was once part of the Gold Scratch Sub-20, but was never considered by the major. With five years defending Santos Laguna, he could also be a latent option.
More options up front. The 31-year-old Argentine is now a member of Xolos de Tijuana, but he has also been part of jaguars, Puebla and Toluca.
The network breaker came to Aztec soccer in the Clausura 2016, so he also knows the scene perfectly. If the goal is ever needed, cocca I could watch it sometime.
It will hardly be taken into account, since the South American from Toluca had left Queretaro to play with him sao paulo trying to fulfill his dream of being closely watched to be taken into account by the combined Brazilwhich did not happen.
The 32-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has been Gold Glove in his native country, as well as in Mexico, in addition to raising a Cup and a Super Cup with Gallos Blancos, but it seems unlikely that he can displace Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo and Luis Malagon.
The Brazilian has also been in Mexico for a long time, fulfilling each of the teams where he has played.
With Queretaro became historic by being its top scorer, leaving his quota at 67 goals, later with Xolos made ten, while in Mazatlan He became 21 and currently has twelve with Toluca.
For a 34-year-old, he’s still in great condition and could get him out of a jam on offense.
Until now, the Uruguayan of Blue Cross It has never been taken into account by your country, so it could also be an option if you were to naturalize.
The pivot has been characterized for being a true warrior and not giving up any ball, apart from making things easier for the coach thanks to his ability to act as containment, inside, winger or winger.
His level has been regular since he arrived in Mexico five years ago to put on the jersey of Tijuana.
Another striking option in defense is Spanish. Such as Riverohas not been followed by Spain and it seems difficult that this could happen.
The defender came to Aztec soccer to join Atlético San Luis in the MX ascentbeing a vital part of the pass to the maximum circuit, without forgetting that it has been the wish of teams like Blue Cross and America.
His 1.93 meters tall make him exceptional in the air game.
One more attacker with a great scoring nose. The poison came to National University in 2020 and remains in the university team despite the fact that there have been interests from other Mexican teams, from the MLS and from South America.
The Argentine has so far accumulated 53 goals in 113 duels with the Auriazules, so it could be another of the many options to refresh the tricolor attack.
Finally, the Spanish is another of those who are continually asked to be nationalized in order to be part of Mexico, especially by those fans of the America.
Without a doubt, the midfielder has great talent, an excellent vision of the game, however, he has already mentioned that his intention is to be summoned by Spain sometime, because after succeeding in El Nido he wants to return to Europe to prove his worth.
In the end, in one of those, the youth squad real Madrid He gladly agrees to defend the Aztec country, but only time will tell.
