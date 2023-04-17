For his new list against USAas it is not a FIFA datehe was able to call several young people from Liga MX, such is the case of Ozziel Herrera, Roberto de la Rosa, Luis Malagonamong others, however, on some occasion he implied that those who were naturalized would also have a chance to be taken into account.

Due to this, here we leave you with some of the nationalized that could compete for a place in the Tricolor:

cocca He led him in the Rojinegros, fully knowing his capabilities, being a fundamental part of the two-time championship, so it would not be unusual for him to take him into account.

The Emperor was also under the tutelage of cocca in The Burrow, being the dumbbell of Quinones. The South American shines since he arrived in Aztec soccer with Red Sharks, apart from some time ago he has been processing his papers to be called and it would not be unreasonable not to always have a born scorer.

Since 2018 the striker was part of the Atlético San Luisbeing two-time scoring champion of the MX ascent by triumphing in the Opening 2018 and Closing 2019. Without a doubt, the contribution of the South American would also be beneficial for the selection.

The defender was once part of the Gold Scratch Sub-20, but was never considered by the major. With five years defending Santos Laguna, he could also be a latent option.

The network breaker came to Aztec soccer in the Clausura 2016, so he also knows the scene perfectly. If the goal is ever needed, cocca I could watch it sometime.

The 32-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has been Gold Glove in his native country, as well as in Mexico, in addition to raising a Cup and a Super Cup with Gallos Blancos, but it seems unlikely that he can displace Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo and Luis Malagon.

With Queretaro became historic by being its top scorer, leaving his quota at 67 goals, later with Xolos made ten, while in Mazatlan He became 21 and currently has twelve with Toluca.

For a 34-year-old, he’s still in great condition and could get him out of a jam on offense.

The pivot has been characterized for being a true warrior and not giving up any ball, apart from making things easier for the coach thanks to his ability to act as containment, inside, winger or winger.

His level has been regular since he arrived in Mexico five years ago to put on the jersey of Tijuana.

The defender came to Aztec soccer to join Atlético San Luis in the MX ascentbeing a vital part of the pass to the maximum circuit, without forgetting that it has been the wish of teams like Blue Cross and America.

His 1.93 meters tall make him exceptional in the air game.

The Argentine has so far accumulated 53 goals in 113 duels with the Auriazules, so it could be another of the many options to refresh the tricolor attack.

Without a doubt, the midfielder has great talent, an excellent vision of the game, however, he has already mentioned that his intention is to be summoned by Spain sometime, because after succeeding in El Nido he wants to return to Europe to prove his worth.

In the end, in one of those, the youth squad real Madrid He gladly agrees to defend the Aztec country, but only time will tell.