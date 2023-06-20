The results and the forms of the same have given a pretext for the new management of the Mexican National Team to have made the decision to end Diego Cocca’s time at the helm of the Tri. The reality is that the coach has only been notified of the decision, it was never up for debate. It was unilateral and the people of the FMF have not even given the Argentine the right of reply to be able to defend his position.
Although the reality is that Diego’s time within the Tri has been very short (around 4 months of work), it is a fact that few seeds have been sown within the Argentine’s management. One of them was the possible arrival of some naturalized soccer players who could add to the Mexican National Team and for this reason, a couple of star attackers from Liga MX had started their legal process to obtain Mexican citizenship with El Tri in mind.
The players in question are Julián Quiñones and Germán Berterame. The first, with almost 10 years in Mexico, once he obtained the paperwork, he could be immediately called up to the Mexican National Team and the reality is that Diego would want him on the field as soon as possible. The second, the man from Rayados de Monterrey. He is also already in the legal process, he is only 23 years old and has a lot of quality, but in his case, he would be summoned until 2024. It is not clear if the man who takes El Tri will take them into account, but it is clear that his presence has been complicated .
#naturalized #plan #stopped #Mexican #National #Team
