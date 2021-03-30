The network of regional parks in the Region expands its offer to enjoy nature, in times of Covid, during these Easter holidays. The activities designed for families are framed in the Environmental Education Program developed by the General Directorate of the Natural Environment in the Network of Protected Spaces of the Region, which has more than 20,000 participants each year.

For this, the Information Service has designed guided tours and special activities aimed at all audiences, including families and arranged groups. This Program is divided into two branches: ‘Nature at your fingertips’, whose main recipients are organized groups, and the ‘Activity Backpack’, which offers guided tours for the general public.

The activities will include a tour of the protected natural area in which a guide will make stops to explain various aspects that help to interpret the natural environment in an enjoyable and participatory way. “In this way, it contributes to making citizens aware of the need and benefits of caring for the environment”, explains Fulgencio Perona, general director of Medio Natural. “The objective is to make known our natural spaces and their singularities, the richness of biodiversity, the need to protect these environments and promote leisure in nature.”

Huerta Espuña



The Sierra Espuña Regional Park hosts this morning the guided route called ‘Following the footprint of Ricardo Codorníu’, with a three-kilometer journey through the surroundings of Huerta Espuña, which will help to understand the importance of the legacy of this engineer who promoted reforestation from Sierra Espuña. And on Friday and Saturday, in the El Valle Carrascoy Regional Park, visits to the Wildlife Recovery Center can be made, lasting approximately an hour and a half, to learn about the animals that arrive at said center.

The Salinas de San Pedro regional park will host the ‘Primavera en las Salinas’ route on Sunday (10 am), with a route of five kilometers. Participants will get to know this park at its most splendid moment, when the salty landscapes are filled with light and color. The proposals are extended to Tuesday in the regional park of Calblanque (10 hours), where a guided route ‘Research on the beach’ will take place, with a 1.5-kilometer route that will help to discover the animals and plants. And next Wednesday there will be guided visits to the El Valle and Carrascoy Wildlife Recovery Center, aimed at all audiences.