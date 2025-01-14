The natural park of A Coruña that is perfect to visit this winter, less than an hour from the capital

The province of A Coruña, in the northwest of Galicia, is home to one of the main Natural Parks of the autonomous community, the Fragas do Eume protected area. The place, of more than 9,000 hectares, stands out among all its wonders for being considered one of the best preserved Atlantic riverside forests in Europe.

Everything you should see in Mostar, the city of bridges that connect history, memory and cultures

The name of the park comes from the great abundance of fragas that it has, which are understood as forests full of thick undergrowth – of different species – that is almost unchanged due to its difficult access. The most habitable areas are populated by five municipalities, which are:

Cabins

Capela

Monfero

Puentedeume

García Rodríguez Bridges

The space presents a great opportunity to visit in the winter season, when it is possible to enjoy all its waterfalls and rivers, in addition to its fauna and flora. These are some of the main characteristics of the Fragas do Eume Natural Park.





Main characteristics of the Fragas do Eume Natural Park

The Fragas do Eume Natural Park has several peculiarities that make it an ideal visit to enjoy Galician nature. In the same way as with the fragas, the space also receives its name from the Eume River, which crosses the entire place, winding between the canyons and rock walls of the environment and transporting crystal clear waters to all the areas where it flows.

In the same way, the local fauna and flora are not far behind. The enclave is home to more than 103 species of birds, 41 of mammals and eight of fish throughout its vast extension. All of them are distributed in different natural habitats depending on their needs and some endemic species of invertebrates and reptiles stand out, such as the Iberian frog.

Considered one of the best preserved Atlantic riparian forests in all of Europe, the environment also stands out for its large number of tree species, especially oaks and chestnuts. Even so, it is possible to see many others such as birches, alders, ashes, yews, hazelnuts and wild fruit trees, among others.

Entrance through the monastery of San Juan de Caaveiro

The park has four access points, although the most visited stands out for leading towards the historical monument of the monastery of San Juan de Caaveiro. It is a baroque and Romanesque style construction from the 12th century, which can be accessed through the Ombre fishing preserve, ten kilometers from the municipality of Pontedeume.

Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) for its architectural importance in 1975, the monument stands out for being built on the top of a steep mound, which forced several slopes to be overcome and several walls to be fortified during its construction.

Due to the slopes and slopes, there is only one route to reach the monastery. Once you have traveled the path that leads to it, entry to the monument is free, as is the guided tour, which lasts approximately 45 minutes.





Other activities in the Fragas do Eume Natural Park

In addition to the monastery of San Juan de Caaveiro, the natural space houses another monument with a baroque façade, the monastery of Santa María de Monfero. This Church with a Latin cross plan stands out for its checkered façade with slate flakes, as well as for being the starting point to begin several routes through the park.

It is also possible to access the Eume River dam through the Goente detour on the Cabanas-As Pontes road. This point has an incredible viewpoint from which you can appreciate the waterfall that turns into a waterfall during the winter.

Three hiking plans that you can do in Murcia to start the year on the right foot



Similarly, the Sotavento Experimental Wind Farm is located on the heights of Serra da Loba, between Monfero and Xermade. It is a space dedicated to the dissemination of renewable energies that has a wide range of activities and guided tours, a perfect option to visit with friends or family.