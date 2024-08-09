According to the criteria of
According to the official site of the place, The San Marcos River is part of a delicate aquifer systemso you will need to be careful with your activities in and out of the water so as not to damage the ecosystem.
In addition to the options to enjoy on the river, you should know that the The place offers bathrooms, tennis courts, half basketball courtbenches, a pavilion, a municipal swimming pool, hiking and biking trails, and trash cans.
On the other hand, Both access and parking are free.the official site indicates. However, if you plan to rent equipment such as kayaks or paddleboards, These services have an additional cost in nearby stores.
Tips for your visit to Rio Vista Park in San Marcos, Texas
- The children and inexperienced swimmers must wear life jackets.
- Coolers and disposable containers are allowed.. The use of polystyrene is not permitted.
- Secure the lids in all refrigerators.
- Bring a garbage bag or use the mesh bag provided by the Lions Club. Trash cans are located along the river banks.
- Alcohol consumption is not permitted in dams.spillways and municipally owned bridges.
- Bring an ID, credit card or cash If you are renting a float, the Lions Club sells snacks and drinks at the beginning and end of your float.
- Use sunscreen.
- Wear hats and/or sunglasses who doesn’t mind losing.
