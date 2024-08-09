If you are looking for alternatives to make the most of the remaining days of summer, You should know that A one-hour drive from San Antonio, Texas, is located natural paradise ideal for relaxing and having fun.

This is about the Rio Vista Park in San Marcos, Texas, a place that is known for being excellent to enjoy water activities such as tubing, kayaking and paddleboarding. The park has a series of rapids that make it especially attractive for enthusiasts of these sports.

According to the official site of the place, The San Marcos River is part of a delicate aquifer systemso you will need to be careful with your activities in and out of the water so as not to damage the ecosystem.

In addition to the options to enjoy on the river, you should know that the The place offers bathrooms, tennis courts, half basketball courtbenches, a pavilion, a municipal swimming pool, hiking and biking trails, and trash cans.

On the other hand, Both access and parking are free.the official site indicates. However, if you plan to rent equipment such as kayaks or paddleboards, These services have an additional cost in nearby stores.

Tips for your visit to Rio Vista Park in San Marcos, Texas