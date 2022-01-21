How beautiful it is to see how two arts come together and come together to invent incredible works thanks to the genius of the author, along with the ability to mentally sketch and translate ideas into creations such as stories, photographs, songs, poems or paintings. Who comes to mind at first is Juan Rulfo (1917-1986), legendary Mexican writer, author of Pedro Páramo (1955), he was also a photographer and ventured into the seventh art with the development of scripts such as Paloma Hurtado (1963 ).

Almost 70 years after the publication of his first book, El llano en llamas (1953), a masterpiece of Hispano-American letters, it continues to be read for its endearing and peculiar style: magical realism – a stylistic trend that expresses the unreal as everyday and communicates the emotion, narrating through its characters. The book brings together 17 stories where popular language and regionalisms abound through different stories where life in the countryside, death, family conflicts between parents and children, references to the Cristero War and the Mexican Revolution are present. Within the stories, we can find: “They have given us the land”, “Macario”, “Luvina”, “Tell them not to kill me!”, “You don’t hear the dogs barking”. Certainly, Rulfo lived through a post-revolutionary era, so the poverty, desolation and violence that occurred at the beginning of the 20th century, when he was still a child, are also present.

His prose is visual, here you can see an influence of photography in his literary creation. He creates poetic images and is precise in detailing the places, events, characters, thus giving credibility to each of the stories. He manages time subtly and his characters bring the story to life through space and their dialogues, giving them their own voice and weaving a new narrative that was a pioneer in its time; being recognized by other writers such as García Márquez, Elena Poniatowska, Jorge Luis Borges or Juan Villoro. Although it is true, J. Rulfo was reserved, precise in his answers, he commented in interviews that nothing he wrote was autobiographical, since he said: “the ideal is not to reflect reality as it is”, “the writer , perhaps, you have to leave the world of dreams, since you can not take the world of reality “.

Despite not having an extensive literary career, with only two works he became a master of narrative, consecrating his works as cultural heritage. An icon, true to himself, taciturn, introverted and charismatic, he gave few interviews, was stalked by the press to find out when he would publish another novel after the great success achieved by his masterpiece Pedro Páramo; however, perhaps too much, he answered, ironically, that his uncle Celerino, who told him the stories, had died, leaving him with nothing more to tell.

.

