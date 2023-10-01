Home page politics

Maximilian Short

Two Lithuanian border guards patrol the border area between Lithuania and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine reduced the risk of the Suwalki gap. One of NATO’s biggest weak points vis-à-vis Russia is becoming increasingly smaller.

Suwalki – Hardly any other place in Europe has caused as much headache for leading NATO experts as the Suwalki Gap. After the first Russian invasion of Ukraine, this corridor became a problem child for military strategists. But the risk appears to be increasingly dwindling. Reports about this, among other things Euronews.

Suwalki Gap: Why is it so dangerous?

The narrow Suwalki Gap represents the only land corridor linking the Baltic states with another NATO member. In the event of war, this bottleneck could be bombarded with Russian artillery fire from both sides. The corridor separates the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus. That’s why the region came into greater focus after the start of the Ukraine war.

If the area were occupied by Russian or Belarusian forces, NATO reinforcements would have to be moved to the Baltics by air or sea. However, various NATO initiatives and some missteps by Russia have significantly reduced the risk of the Suwalki Gap.

NATO is strengthened by Russian aggression in Ukraine

The largest war on European soil since World War II has changed Europe and led to a reassessment of NATO strategies. Finland and Sweden have both applied to join NATO despite maintaining a policy of military neutrality for decades.

With NATO members now covering most of the Baltic Sea coast, Russia can no longer completely block the sea route for Western reinforcements. Guillaume Lasconjarias, professor at Paris-Sorbonne University, explained in an interview with Euronews: “The accession of Sweden and Finland created a de facto “NATO MARE NOSTRUM” (translated “Our NATO Sea”), with Russia likely no longer able to implement a true anti-access or area denial strategy.”

The Suwalki Gap – also called the Suwalki Corridor – runs on the border between Lithuania and Poland. © dpa / Graphics: A. Brühl, Editor: J. Schneider



Ukraine war: Baltics, EU and NATO minimize Russian risk

Putin’s invasion led to sweeping strategic realignments in Europe. NATO is determined to defend every inch of its territory. The international alliance set up four new battle groups and plans were drawn up on how to reach and support the Baltics in the event of war. Joint initiatives, such as the construction of the trans-Baltic railway, will also make it possible to relocate NATO troops more quickly in the future.

All of these new security and armament measures are direct reactions to Russia’s actions and the Kremlin’s military ambitions. Ironically, Russia in particular has contributed to the fact that the risk of an attack on the Suwalki Gap is now lower than ever before.