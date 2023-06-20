The last hope of locating the 5 missing Titanic tourists would be to use an underwater drone

Countless forces are being employed to locate and bring back to the surface the small submarine which has been missing since yesterday morning off the US and Canadian coasts. Unfortunately even the NATO submarine may not be enough to save the lives of the 5 people who wanted to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

Yesterday morning, Italian time, the news spread of the disappearance of a small submarine off the American coast. Precisely about 700 km from the Canadian coast of Newfoundland.

The Titanthis is the name of the small vessel, belongs to OceanGate Expeditions. It is a company that deals with special shipments at sea and in particular, in this case, with a mission in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to closely observe the wreck of the Titanic.

About 1 hour and 45 minutes after immersionthe submarine carrying 5 people is disappeared from the radar.

THE 5 passengers they are: Paul Henri Nargeolet, French diving expert, submarine pilot and former ship commander. Then there are British entrepreneur and hiking enthusiast Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, administrator of the Seti Institute, and his son Suleman. Finally, the founder and CEO of OceanGate Expedition, Stockton Rush.

Titanic excursion: how much oxygen remains for the missing

Already in the evening, the US and Canadian Coast Guards set sail searchesfielding all the resources available in terms of men and tools.

They have also requested the intervention of other foreign authorities, such as the BORNwhich has made its own rescue vehicle available submarine.

Theirs is a race against time. It has in fact been made known that missing passengers, from the moment they dive, have them available 96 hours of oxygen.

So there is time until Thursday to bring them back to the surface, but the problem is that, at the moment, none of the means put in place has led to the desired results.

The last hope

Even the NATO submarine itself may be useless. In fact, it is set up to carry out interventions up to one maximum depth of 600 meters.

A remote-controlled system linked to the NATO submarine itself, on the other hand, could go up to 1000 meters deep.

If, as is suspected, the Titan was located near the wreck of the Titanic, i.e. approx 3800 meters deepthe aforementioned submarine would be of no use.

In that case, your last hope would be to use a underwater drone, which could indeed reach the bottom of the ocean, but which at the same time could not tow the Titan itself towards the surface. So it would help just to locate itto then launch another rescue expedition.

Date the vastness of the area interested, the adverse situations that are in such a remote place and the immense amount of wrecks who are in that area, the operation is very complicated and it may take a long, long time.