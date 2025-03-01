The leaders of the European Union meet this Thursday in Brussels at an extraordinary summit in which they will try to shape a joint position to deal with the delicate situation in which the transatlantic relations have remained after the … Tensions between Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski and American Donald Trump. With the information that the attendees collect in the quote in London, Europeans must try to reconcile their positions, which have mostly expressed in support of the Ukrainian, with the dissonant voices such as that of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, who has sent a letter to the president of the Council, the Portuguese António Cost the one that tries to mediate between Vladimir Putin and Zelenski and announces that it will oppose the consensus of the rest of the countries. Orban will have the indirect support of NATO general secretary, the Dutchman Mark Ruttethat he has published an unexpected message in which he comes to say that the Ukrainian should do his best to appease Trump.

For now, what is known is that Orbán, who has not been invited to any of the meetings that have been summoned in recent weeks either in Paris or London, wants the EU to start direct conversations with Russia about a high fire in Ukraine.

The rest of the community leaders are working on a joint statement in which there is talk of accelerating military support to Ukraine and rapidly increase national military budgets, but Orbán affirms that he will oppose any attempt to add to the general consensus since “it has become clear that there are strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine, which cannot be overcome through communication.”

New phase in the conflict

For hostility towards the position of the other countries, Orbán relies precisely on the UN resolution on Ukraine presented by Washington and Moscow and was defeated because he did not identify Russia as an aggressor. Hungary voted in favor of this text and against which it was approved and supported by all other EU members. Despite this, Orbán considers that the Russian-Norteamerican resolution “marks a new phase in the conflict and makes all the language previously agreed in the European Council irrelevant.”

The position of NATO general secretary and former Dutch prime minister is very different. His designation for the position was only possible due to your clearly pronorteamerican positions. And taking into account the situation within the alliance, it could not in any case do anything to move away from the organization to the majority partner without running the risk that the entire collapse alliance.

That is why he has not surprised that upon his arrival in London he has said that he corresponds to the Ukrainian to try to calm the waters. Speaking to the BBC, Rutte has said that he would have informed Zeleski that “it is important that find a way to restore your relationship with the US president and the American leadership team ». However, the current prime minister and successor of his Dick Schoofthe rest of the Europeans has been clearly added and on Friday after the episode of the Oval Office of the White House, he published a message in which he claimed that «Holland continues to support Ukraine. Right now. We want a lasting peace and the end of the war of aggression initiated by Russia. By Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and by Europe ».