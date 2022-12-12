Torres shows the nativity scene to the children, the winners and the guests in Santa Lucía. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

CR CARTAGENA. Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:09



The artisan images of the traditional monumental nativity scene of Santa Lucía are already on display from this Sunday in the Plaza de la Marina Española. As is customary, coinciding with the opening and blessing by the parish priest of Santiago Apóstol, Ángel Obradors, the El Pinacho Cultural Sports Association, chaired by former councilor José Manuel Torres Paisal, also recognized the help it receives from neighbors, entities, companies and administrations in the organization of the socio-cultural activities that they carry out throughout the year.

Despite the wind and rain, protagonists at the inauguration, the organizers were enthusiastic about the novelties that the nativity scene presents. The biggest, Torres said, is that there are more than a hundred moving figures “and we are launching a special effects system that simulates night and day with visual and sound effects, thus enhancing greater realism.” The lighting system has been acquired by the association in the province of Córdoba.

The nativity scene is set up under a well-kept tent, within an enclosure that the neighbors call the Plaza de la Navidad. There it shares space with six booths, such as the candy orchard, Santa Claus’s house, the elves’ workshop and this year’s novelty: the booth with a slide, an area full of light, music and fun for the whole family. The residents of Santa Lucía will keep it open until January 8, they recalled on the spot.

The unpleasant morning did not tarnish the typical delivery of the Pinacho awards either. On this occasion, Rocío Rodríguez Sánchez; the former councilor and spokesman for the PSOE in Cartagena Pedro Contreras Fernández; Eric Méndez Paredes, as Pastorcillo Real; the official of the Social Services Area of ​​Cartagena, Leoncio Sánchez Monreal; businessman José Luis Sánchez López; the neighboring collaborators Águeda Franco Gómez and Esther Piñas Pividal, as well as the Bar Paraíso in the business section of Santa Lucía.

With music in Las Seiscientas



The rondalla and the choir sing to Christmas in Las Seiscientas. /



jmr/agm



Christmas is not only lived intensely in the fishing district. Also in the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, whose neighborhood association also inaugurated its monumental nativity scene installed in the social premises in the afternoon. The members of the Salgueiro carnival troupe did the honors, who were accompanied by members of the Renacer choreographic group, by the choir and the Icue rondalla, as well as by the group of older castañeras from the neighborhood.

The residents of Las Seiscientas have scheduled an extensive program of Christmas activities and workshops until January 5, aimed mainly at the smallest of the neighbourhood.