For the third consecutive year, the European Parliament hosts the installation of a nativity scene, in an initiative that is beginning to become traditional. At the opening ceremony, in which the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, participated, MEP Isabel Benjumea, the main promoter of the idea, recalled how “in 2019 some predicted that showing a birth in the European Parliament could be offensive” , but finally “it has been welcomed naturally by people of different nationalities, ideologies and conditions, thus demonstrating the depth of Christian roots in Europe.”

For her part, Dolors Montserrat, spokesperson for the PP, highlighted that “Christmas must be our impulse as Europeans: to continue protecting the freedom, dignity and justice of people. Every day, in every corner, inside and outside our borders. Along the same lines, the vice president of the EPP Group, who has been the promoter of the nativity scene, stated that “Europe must be firm in defending religious freedom and the hope of Christians persecuted for their beliefs.” In addition, he also highlighted that “our Christian faith, built on respect and coexistence, is the basis of the freedom that makes Europe an example for the world” and that “being an example forces us to fight against those who do not tolerate a form of different from thinking, believing or living.

Valencians were also very present at the inauguration of the nativity scene, who suffered just over a month ago the tragedy of the floods that caused at least 222 deaths and countless material damages. On the one hand, the flag of the Valencian Community flew next to the Nativity scene and will be present throughout the time it remains exposed. On the other hand, Montserrat also wanted to have a special memory for the families of the deceased and those who have suffered the consequences of this tragedy.

Along the same lines, MEP Isabel Benjumea explained that, in addition to installing the flag of the Valencian Community as a tribute to those affected, “we entrust ourselves to the Child Jesus for the victims of wars, especially for our Ukrainian compatriots, and for all those who fight for freedom in the world.









Since 2019, Benjumea has been trying to ensure that during the Advent dates before Christmas there would be a presence of this Christian tradition in the facilities of the European Parliament. “When asking how it was possible that there was no representation of the nativity coinciding with Christmas, I was informed that Parliament did not have a nativity scene,” he explained in a video in 2022.

After that response, the MEP believed that the solution was as simple as giving one away to be placed, although time showed her that she was very wrong. Thus, he gave a nativity scene created specifically for the place by the Murcian artisans from the Jesús Griñán workshop, but received no response. It was late in 2020 when she received a call “in which I was informed that this exhibition could not be held for two reasons: because it was an exhibition with religious content and because this content could be offensive,” as she herself explained.

Given this refusal, Benjumea wondered in that video “why it would be offensive to remind Europeans that on December 25, what is celebrated is, precisely, the birth of Jesus.” And he added: «Europe has its roots in the Christian tradition and the European project has its roots in Christian humanism. “We cannot allow ourselves to have to apologize for saying that we come from a Christian tradition.” From that moment on, he redoubled his efforts in the initiative until, for the first time in history, the Nativity scene was set up in the European Parliament for Christmas 2022.

Thus, this Tuesday, in addition to remembering how the idea of ​​installing the Nativity scene was conceived, Benjumea emphasized that “we should feel proud that Christianity is the majority religion in Europe, as it represents universal values ​​such as human dignity, solidarity and forgiveness.” ». On the issue, he explained that these teachings of Christianity “have illuminated our democracies and are the explanation of our rights and freedoms”, inspiring “knowledge and progress, the most wonderful artistic expressions and have established the principles of the rule of law.” .