@Shpeshal_Nick often shares information about Xbox. Not for nothing is he co-founder and co-host of the Xbox Era podcast. But sometimes he does the same with other consoles, and that happened with the PlayStation 5, which could well receive native PS3 emulation.

Sony’s PlayStation division is supposedly working on this feature, which would be a great step to offer better performance when enjoying video games on said system.

But before taking PS3 emulation on PlayStation 5 for granted, it should be noted that @Shpeshal_Nick doesn’t have many details about how it will work. For example, it ignores whether the emulated games will have a higher frame per second or fps count.

He only heard that they are working on compatibility with previous versions of the PlayStation 3. It is possible that the work on this is in the initial stages and that is why there is no official announcement.

Fountain: Sony.

If PS3 emulation really comes to the PlayStation 5, many players would be more than relieved. Especially since both the discs of this console and this one, due to the weight of the years, can stop working.

This is why many players treat their collections with great care, and especially the PlayStation 3 reader. The emulation of games from this console on the PS5 currently works on the cloud but does not apply to its entire catalog.

Sony, knowing this problem, adds new titles periodically and perhaps at some point it will reach 100% as long as licensing problems do not come into play.

That’s what happened to the original version of Lollipop Chainsaw for PS3, whose soundtrack prevents it from being distributed digitally again. This is why it was necessary to relaunch the game on PlayStation 5 with new songs under the name of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

