Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

The youth of the Emirates have become a fundamental pillar in the march of sustainable development and making the future after their successive achievements since the establishment of the Union in various fields, and their skills and capabilities have emerged in building the state. They have the appropriate opportunities, qualified them to participate in decision-making, and have proven on the local and global levels that they are trustworthy.

This sector has grown and developed at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him). The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment provided support from which 1925 farmers benefited last year from the support materials provided by the Ministry to enhance the growth of the sector and contribute to achieving food security and sustainability. The support included providing 40 types of agricultural supplies at half the purchasing cost. The Federal Youth Foundation is also keen to provide full support to young people, by launching initiatives that serve them, and opening many horizons for them in all fields, of which agriculture is one of them, and the most prominent example of this is the initiative recently launched by the Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and cooperation with the Office Food and Water Security “The Young Farmers Market Initiative”, in which a large number of young people interested in the agricultural field participated, through the platform that displays and promotes their agricultural products to the public, investment and financing bodies. “

Saif Rashid Al Shehhi Al Ali, owner of the VEGGIE BOX project in Umm Al Quwain, spoke about the reason for choosing the field of agricultural production, stressing his love and passion for agriculture from a young age, which began with family interest in a small scale, but with the availability of opportunities and support provided to the citizen by the government He increased his desire to provide local agricultural products with high quality and competitive prices. He said, “The Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla program to support youth projects has greatly contributed to facilitating my agricultural project, by allowing the issuance of the necessary permits for practicing agricultural activity and marketing products in a legal and orderly manner.”