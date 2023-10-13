

Abidjan (AFP)

The draw for the group stage of the African Cup of Nations spared the twenty-four teams the “Group of Death,” as it produced balanced confrontations in the first round that were not devoid of several strong matches, most notably in the first group between Côte d’Ivoire, the host and seeking its third title, and Nigeria aspiring to its fourth star in the tournament. The continental championship, as well as the classic summit between Egypt and Ghana in Group Two.

Senegal, which begins the campaign to defend its title against Gambia, is fighting “difficult matches” in the third group, especially against Cameroon, champions five times, most recently in 2017, in the third group, which also includes Guinea.

“The Teranga Lions” star and Saudi Al-Nassr player, Sadio Mane, said, “The group is very difficult, especially against strong Cameroon, but this is football. We must do our best to defend the title and have the will.”

The Elephants team will open the tournament by facing Guinea-Bissau in Abidjan on January 13th in the first group.

The Ivorians hope to exploit the ground and crowd factors to win the third title after 1992 and 2015, but the confrontations will be difficult, especially against the Nigerian Green Eagles and Equatorial Guinea, which reached the semi-finals of the 2015 edition.

French Ivorian national team coach Jean-Louis Gasset considered that all the groups were close, adding, “Each group includes two strong teams that can reach the knockout rounds, but there are no large and small teams that are all equal in Africa.”

The country’s legend and former Chelsea club top scorer Didier Drogba said that the Iwarian people are pleased to host the tournament.

He added, “The group is very difficult, but the impossible is not our thing, and the other teams are strong.”

The Egyptian team, which won the title seven times, most recently in 2010, is going through a difficult journey in Group Two, alongside its Ghanaian counterpart, seeking to break a wait that has lasted more than four decades, as it won its fourth title in 1982.

The group also includes the Cape Verdean national team, which is participating for the fourth time, and Mozambique, which is attending for the fifth time in its history, and the first since 2010.

The Egyptian national team, led by Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, includes a strong squad, led by Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, Nantes’ French top scorer Mostafa Mohamed, and German Eintracht Frankfurt player Omar Marmoush, in addition to strong names such as Arsenal’s English midfielder Mohamed Elneny, and local league stars, especially club players. Al-Ahly is the African champion.

Vitoria stressed that the group is very strong, “as it includes teams that have distinguished players, led by Ghana, the fierce competitor for the title, but we are ready in any case.”

He added, “The continent of Africa includes strong teams, and football in Africa has become strong and fast, and Mozambique and Cape Verde have more than one professional player in European leagues like Portugal.”

The Ghana national team is considered a major force in African football, and has all the potential to go far under the leadership of English coach Chris Hughton, and stars such as Crystal Palace’s English striker Jordan Ayew, Arsenal midfielders Thomas Partey, and English West Ham United’s Mohammed Quddus.

The Algerian national team, champions in 1990 and 2019, should not find it difficult to reach the second round, in the fourth group, which is considered within reach, and also includes Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Angola.

“Desert Foxes” coach Jamal Belmadi rebuilt some of the squad’s lines, following their exit from the first round in the previous edition in Cameroon, retaining some distinguished names, led by Saudi Al-Ahly player Riyad Mahrez, Italian Milan midfielder Ismail Bennacer, and Borussia Dortmund defender. Ramy Bensebaini, Italian Roma player Hossam Aouar, and English West Ham striker Saeed Benrahma.

Despite its recent decline, the Burkina Faso national team remains strong, led by French coach Hubert Velaud and English Aston Villa player Bertrand Traoré.

The Mauritanian national team hopes to confirm its development by skipping the group stage for the first time in its third participation, as coach Amir Abdo from the Comoros led it to qualify with difficulty, and the surprises of Angola cannot be overlooked.

The Tunisian team is raising the banner of its second title, two decades after its first continental achievement in 2004 on its home soil, as it came in the fifth group that includes close teams, namely Mali, South Africa, which won in 1996, and Namibia.

Former Tunisian player Radhi Jaidi said that the draw was balanced, and he continued, “Everyone will be in a difficult task, because the “gap” between the African teams has shrunk to a very large extent.” He continued, “In Tunisia, we have a young and strong team, which includes the best excellent players, led by a seasoned player. Youssef Al-Maskani.

The meeting between the “Eagles of Carthage” team and the Malian national team is renewed, after they met in the previous edition, where the Malians won, and the Tunisian also snatched the ticket to qualify for the World Cup from the same opponent.

Attention has turned to the Moroccan national team, which is trying to come to terms with the continental title, nearly half a century after its only title, “1976”, as it is considered an extraordinary candidate to win the title, especially after its arrival, led by coach Walid Regragui, and a star-studded squad, to the semi-finals of the World Cup. In Qatar last year.

The “Atlas Lions” team will have confrontations within reach against the Democratic Republic of the Congo team, which won the title twice (in 1968 and 1974 in the name of Zaire), the Zambian team, the 2012 champion, and Tanzania, the rising power in African football.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French player, Achraf Hakimi, believed that what his team achieved in the Qatar World Cup will constitute the motivation to go far in the continental competition, and added, “We must continue our brilliance, but we must focus in every match.”

Côte d’Ivoire will host the finals from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and the matches will be held in 6 stadiums distributed in five cities: the capital, Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, Korhogo and San Pedro.

Groups

The first

Côte d’Ivoire (host), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

the second

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Third

Senegal, the defending champion, Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia

Fourth

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Fifth

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Six

Morocco, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

__AP8V3209-1697132779

#nations #Africa #avoid #group #death