Beijing (AFP) – Both were born Americans and now represent China in sports, but while stunt skier Eileen Gu is lauded after her Olympic title in Beijing, figure skater Beverly Zhu comes under fire after a disastrous performance.

China has been resorting for years to nationalizations of foreign athletes, often people born in other countries of Chinese family origin, to reinforce its status in some disciplines where it is difficult for it to take off.

This is the case, for example, of their national hockey or soccer teams. The latter has seen, for example, the arrival of several foreign-born players, including Brazilians without Chinese descent.

Public opinion expects these nationalized athletes to provide an important plus and that generates enormous pressure.

the young Eileen Gu18 years old and called to be one of the stars of the Beijing 2022 Games, has managed it well and on Tuesday he won the first Olympic title in history in Big Air.

“She participates in her first Winter Games and wins gold by achieving a double cork 1620!” writes a user of the Weibo social network, referring to the difficult figure made by the athlete in the final (4 and a half laps in the air). “She is simply amazing,” she sentenced, in a very popular message.

Attacks for the bad result

The reactions were, on the contrary, very hostile towards the figure skater beverly zhu (19 years old), both of whose parents are Chinese, and who competes under his Chinese name, Zhu Yi.

On Monday he ended up crying after falling several times, a day after also having suffered several falls during the team event. His dismal performance dropped China several places.

Although the official press was sympathetic, his lack of success did not generate much sympathy on Chinese social networks, where the attacks took place.

“I don’t understand how someone like her can represent China,” one Weibo user wrote.

Some comments were so serious that censors apparently deleted some of them.

China does not allow dual nationality. A naturalized athlete therefore does not retain the identity of his country of origin.

Asked at a press conference Tuesday, Eileen Gu (called Gu Ailing in Chinese), born in California to an American father and a Chinese mother, did not say whether she still had a US passport.

He lives mainly in the United States and says he spends “25 to 30% of the year” in China, where he still has relatives.

An excellent student and model, Eileen Gu has numerous fans in the Asian country, especially for her perfect knowledge of Mandarin and her love of local food. She is also the star of numerous commercials.

“Without importance”

Beverly Zhu, for her part, confirmed that she had renounced her American nationality.

After his poor Olympic role, numerous netizens criticized his poor level of Mandarin and his family origins. Some even insinuated that his place in the Olympics had been achieved thanks to his father, an expert in artificial intelligence who came to work in China after years in the United States.

Heartbroken between the two countries, Eileen Gu and Beverly Zhu often have to balance diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Eileen Gu, for example, is often criticized in the United States for her “ingratitude” as she defends the colors of China after having trained in the North American country.

Asked about such comments, Eileen Gu remained calm, saying she was “American in the United States and Chinese in China,” while wishing she could use sports to reconcile the two countries.

“I am an 18-year-old girl who lives her life. Whether some are happy or not (for her decisions), it doesn’t matter,” she says.