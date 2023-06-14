He appealed to the National Center of Meteorology not to spread rumors and to follow up the weather bulletins issued regarding sea levels on the beaches of the eastern coast.

The Observatory reported that the limited entry of sea water witnessed by some beaches on the eastern coast coincided with the period of the highest tide and a long sea wave coming from the depth of the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects this matter to be repeated during the high tide period during the day and tomorrow morning, appealing not to spread rumors and to follow up the issued weather bulletins.