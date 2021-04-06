The largest monthly transfers, 38 cubic hectometres, will be completed before the summer. Instead, the maximum flow that will be transferred from the Tagus to the Segura in situations of hydrological normality will be 27 hectometres for supplies and irrigation. The members of the National Water Council have decided by majority in a first vote to support the change in the exploitation rules of the aqueduct proposed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. There will be a second round that will incorporate the allegations received, but the result will hardly vary.

The general director of the Ministry of Water, Teodoro Estrela Monreal, today certified the result of the consultation that ended last week by telematic vote. 45 opinions were received in favor of changing the Transfer rules, 15 against and 18 blank votes. The Ministry always has the majority assured in the National Water Council, made up of 96 members, where the autonomous communities, public bodies, user associations, irrigators, companies and environmental organizations are represented.

Estrela told LA TRUTH that the new rules will take effect before the summer. The discharges in Level 1 (60 hectometres per month) hardly occur, and from now on they will be almost impossible. At Level 2, automatic shipments drop from 38 to 27 hectometres; while Level 3 remains at 20, although they depend on the decision of Minister Teresa Ribera or Secretary of State Hugo Morán, who usually cut the volume for irrigation. The technical justification for the change in the rules is that transfers will be given greater guarantee and regularity, since the annual computation transferred will be similar, but will be distributed in a different way as the periods of hydrological exceptionality are reduced. The drawback is that there will be more losses due to evaporation as the depth of the water stored in Entrepeñas and Buendía increases.

García-Page satisfaction



On this point, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, declared this afternoon together with the President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, that it will not be enough to reduce the maximum thresholds to transfer. In his opinion, this first modification of the rules “is not enough”, so he pointed out that it will be necessary to plan and redefine ecological flows, as well as to promote “additional investments” in the southeast of the country, “both for reuse and for desalination ». He added that the change in the rules guarantees a greater sheet of water at the headland and “less volume in discretionary transfers in a justified manner and after discussion.”

This was revealed after visiting the Cabañeros National Park, in Ciudad Real, where he said that “this transition must be managed carefully”, remembering that the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs “were built for these contributions,” reports El Digital of Castilla La Mancha. He noted that the treatment of large waters such as Toledo must also be addressed with priority. President Emiliano García-Page welcomed the position of the Ministry, which in his opinion has advanced “two steps” at once in favor of Castilla-La Mancha.