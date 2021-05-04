Although with less support than in the first vote, The members of the National Water Council again give their support to the Ministry for Ecological Transition to modify the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer. The measure had undergone a second round to collect the opinions of this advisory body, in which the central government usually has a majority due to the composition of its members. On this occasion, 81 votes have been cast, of which 43 support the Ministry, while there are 19 against and another 19 blank, according to the report provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The support margin is less than in the first consultation This was done in March by the Ministry’s General Water Directorate: 78 members voted, of which 45 supported the proposal, 15 voted against and there were another 18 blank. In this way, opinions against it increase and those favorable are reduced. The Segura Hydrographic Confederation voted in favor of the Ministry, like the rest of the demarcations.

The governments of Murcia, Valencian Community and Andalusia expected changes to occur with respect to the first consultation, to try to get the Ministry to reflect when applying the changes. They consider it unnecessary to undertake them now, and propose to wait for the new Tagus Basin Plan.

The main change in the rules consists of reducing the monthly transferrable cubic hectometres from 38 to 27 when the reserves at the head of the Tagus are at Level 2 of hydrological normality. This allows transfers to be redistributed from another throughout the year to avoid periods of water exceptionality (Level 3) or ‘zero transfers’. The revision of the rules is foreseen in the law of the Memorandum. The Ministry plans to apply the new rules as soon as possible, through a royal decree.