The storyteller Galvão Bueno said this Sunday (Dec.18, 2022) that if “enchanted” for having participated in a campaign defending that the shirt of the Brazilian team is “of all” The Brazilians. The speech came right after the final of the Qatar Cup, a match that ended with a 4-2 victory for the Argentine national team over France on penalties and marked his last narration in the TV Globo🇧🇷

“There is something that fascinated me about this job. I was able to do a campaign in which it said, ‘this shirt for the Brazilian national team, it belongs to all of us, it’s mine, it’s yours, it belongs to all of us’. And how many times have I said here ‘we are one country, we are all Brazilians. And we’re together for the Cup’”he stated.

After the match, the Globe paid tribute to Galvão, recalling the narrator’s historical catchphrases in video and interviews with sports personalities such as former players Ronaldo and Romário, and former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello, who spoke about remarkable moments in Brazilian sport narrated by him.

In addition to defending the use of the national team shirt and preaching unity among Brazilians, Galvão also thanked Globe and his fellow workers. He said that he will no longer narrate for the network, but that he will continue with the company.

“I will continue here, I will not narrate anymore. I don’t know how to live without you, so I’m going to stay here “he declared.

“We had a cup with a historic result. Of course we wanted Brazil in the final. It’s the sport, it’s not. Did not happen. But our entire team leaves here with great pride”, said.

The narrator also congratulated the station’s professionals who worked at the Qatar Cup, and the approximately 500 people who worked on the coverage while in Brazil.

“My biggest thanks go to you Brazilians. I don’t know how many, there were almost 4 generations until today. I’m excited because I think I did something good, otherwise I wouldn’t be here”said. “Of course, everyone has the right to dislike me. But thank God, the number of those who like it is much greater”.

“Amarelinha” and politics

The yellow shirt of the Brazilian national team was associated with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its supporters, who often use it in demonstrations in defense of the Chief Executive.

Before Bolsonarists, demonstrators who supported the impeachment from the president Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2015 and 2016, also wore the shirt.

There was resistance from people on the left to wear clothes identified with the Brazilian team’s uniform, driven by the fierce 2022 election campaign. Brazilian symbol.