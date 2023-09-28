The press manager of the women’s soccer team, Patricia Pérez, declared this Thursday in the National Court that she received pressure from federation officials in relation to the demonstrations of the player Jenni Hermoso after the kiss that the then president of Real Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, gave him after the World Cup final. According to her statement, she was pressured to submit the version offered by Hermoso. Pérez testified as a witness before Judge Francisco de Jorge, head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1, which is investigating Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion.

Furthermore, both Patricia Pérez, known as Poki, like the soccer player’s brother, Rafael Hermoso, have provided the judge with the information and data contained in their respective mobile phones. The two witnesses have made a dump of their devices in court so that the judge can corroborate their respective statements. Rafael Hermoso testified on Monday before the investigating judge. Then, he assured that the now former coach Jorge Vilda pressured his sister after the kiss given by Rubiales.

The magistrate also took the former RFEF Integrity Director Miguel García Caba as a witness this Thursday. Prosecutor’s sources have explained that the dumping of his phone was not necessary for the investigation of the facts. García Caba defended his actions in relation to the internal report prepared by the department he headed about what happened in the World Cup final, and which was closed without any consequences for the former president and without hearing the testimony of Jenni Hermoso, according to sources close to the case. On the 22nd, the RFEF, which is headed by a management commission chaired by Pedro Rocha, announced that it was dispensing with the services of García Caba, who joined the organization when Luis Rubiales became president in May 2018.

The departures of Caba and that of Andreu Camps as general secretary the day before occurred after claims made by the national team players for the RFEF to restructure the general secretariat and integrity areas, as well as the women’s football organizational chart, the cabinet of the presidency and the area of ​​communication and marketing.

Putellas, Paredes and Misa declare day 2

The investigating judge will take statements on October 2 as witnesses from the national team players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez. In addition, on the 10th Vilda and the directors of the men’s team, Albert Luque, and RFEF Marketing, Rubén Rivera, will be questioned as investigated.

The lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, asked Rubiales about five people during the interrogation before the judge held within the framework of the case being followed for alleged crimes of coercion and sexual assault. The sources consulted then explained that the public ministry tried to find out if those five people, including Vilda and the aforementioned Luque and Rivera, had tried to coerce the player after the forced kiss. After the interrogation, the instructor agreed at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office that Rubiales could not communicate with the player during the investigation of the open case, also prohibiting him from approaching her within 200 meters.

According to tax sources, Rubiales denied before the judge that there was coercion towards the senior player and her entourage, as well as that there was a lack of consent in the kiss on the mouth that he gave her. The former president of the federation answered questions from all parties during the nearly 45 minutes that his statement as under investigation lasted.

It was on the 12th when the judge summoned Rubiales. At that time, the magistrate admitted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against him for the kiss on the mouth. The magistrate agreed to the first steps in this procedure, including obtaining from RTVE the video or videos that they have in their files that record from all angles the moment in which the defendant kisses the complainant, as well as the minutes immediately before and after. to the event related to the celebration of the victory of the women’s soccer team.

In addition, he requested from EL PAÍS the video of the celebration in the locker room that is posted on the internet, and from the newspaper Ace that of the moments of the kiss and any others related to the events. For his part, the instructor asked the newspaper The vanguard the video of the celebration on the bus of the Spanish women’s soccer team.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.