With a press release on the web, Virtus Bologna announces that Achille Polonara will have to temporarily withdraw due to a testicular neoplasm

Hours of apprehension for the world of Italian sport and in particular for that of basketball. Achille Polonara, new signing of Virtus Segafredo Bologna and Italbasket, will have to undergo surgery tomorrow to remove a testicular tumor. The embrace of the colleagues to the strong blue winger.

To announce it stop of the Italian basketball champion thought about it right there Virtus Segafredo Bologna, a team that purchased him this year. Here are the club’s words:

Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna SpA announces that, on Tuesday 10 October, Achille Polonara will undergo surgery to remove a recently discovered testicular neoplasm. At the end of the operation, recovery times will be communicated. ACHI we are all with you!

As mentioned, Polonara arrived in Bologna this year, last July, when the Bianconeri from Virtus bought him from Žalgiris KaunasLithuanian team.

The strong power forward in the black and white jersey has made very few appearances so far, but which have already led him to win an important trophy, the Italian super cup.

Previously, Achille Polonara had worn the shirts of Teramo Basketball, Varese, Reggiana and Dinamo Sassari in Italy. Abroad, however, he had experiences with Saski Baskonia, in Turkey with Fenerbahçe and with theEph and, as mentioned, last year in Lithuania.

Polonara’s career was also very important national, with 87 total appearances spread over 11 years. From 2012, when he made his debut, to 2023, when the technical commissioner Gianmarco Pozzecco included him in the squad for the world championship which took place in the east in the summer.

The closeness to Achille Polonara

Virtus but not only. The hug that Achille Polonara is receiving in these hours really comes from all over. Even the same one Italbasket he dedicated a post to him on social media, as did many of his current and past teammates.

The sensationsalways maintaining lucid caution, I am positive. Apparently the neoplasm was traced with excellent timingwhich gives everyone hope.

Polonara he is not the first sportsman who finds themselves struggling with this problem.

In the 2013 It was footballer Francesco Acerbi who discovered he had testicular cancer. The national team defender had to undergo a delicate surgery and months of chemotherapy.

More recently, the same fate befell theFranco-Ivorian striker of Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Haller. Fortunately, he too eventually managed to defeat the disease and return to the field.